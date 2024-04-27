Lewis Hamilton Enters Film Festival With Secret Project Gone Under the Radar

While Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 movie remains under production, the British F1 driver has been busy, secretly working on another project. In June 2024, the world will witness a special Hamilton short film titled ‘Motorcycle Mary’, which will debut at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

Presented by global cryptocurrency spot OKX, the Tribeca Film Festival focuses on short films and narratives. The lineup also features animated films, music videos, and documentaries as part of the nearly two-week-long event. Notably, this year’s festival begins on the 5th of June and will continue till the 16th of the same month. 101 filmmakers have come up with 12 short films as entries in the event, and Lewis Hamilton is also a name on the list, per IndieWire.

‘Motorcycle Mary’ will be debuting at the film festival, directed by Haley Watson. The short film has several high-profile producers, with two-time Oscar winner Ben Proudfoot being one of them. Mercedes driver and 7X F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is also one of the film’s producers alongside Rachel Greenwald.

In 2022, Hamilton launched his production company called ‘Dawn Apollo Films,’ set up in collaboration with his ex-manager, Penni Thow. Immediately after formation, the production house had two projects on the slate in partnership with Apple TV+. One of them is a documentary that encapsulates Hamilton’s journey in F1.

Meanwhile, the second project is an unnamed movie starring Brad Pitt. The aforementioned movie follows a fictional storyline where a retired F1 driver, Sonny Hayes, returns to racing to help out a struggling F1 team as its second driver.

Fans react to surprise Lewis Hamilton drop at the Tribeca Film Festival

As soon as news broke of a Hamilton-produced film debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival, fans couldn’t hold themselves back from expressing their excitement on social media.

One user detailed how the movie was about the first American woman to race on a motorcycle, overcoming sexism & fear to pave the way for more women in motorsports.

Meanwhile, another lauded Hamilton for telling the stories that the world needs to hear

Known to be someone who uses his platform to send across powerful messages, Hamilton will be hoping to inspire more women to take up motorsports via this latest venture. A strong advocate for increasing diversity in the field, the 39-year-old hopes to see females also race in F1 soon.