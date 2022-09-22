18-year-old Lewis Hamilton was knocked unconscious during horror crash at Brands Hatch

Lewis Hamilton suffered a horror accident at Brands Hatch in Kent in the F3 series when he was just 18 years old.

Throughout his F1 career, Hamilton has been fortunate enough to not be part of any major accident. He has had quite a few incidents since making his debut back in 2007, but none of them were as serious as the one he suffered back in 2003.

Hamilton was just a prodigy making his way into F1 at that time, and he was a McLaren-Mercedes junior. He was taking part in his debut British F3 race at the Brands Hatch circuit, and it ended in disaster for the young Brit. He collided with his teammate Tor Graves and hit the tire barrier.

The accident gave everyone a big scare as Hamilton was knocked unconscious. Following the crash, he spent a night at Sidcup’s Queen Mary Hospital so that the doctors could monitor him. Thankfully, he didn’t break any bones but was very bruised and battered as he revealed soon.

Also read: “It’s a brave move by Oscar Piastri”– Nico Rosberg thinks $1.5 Million F1 driver will lose his seat if unable to beat Lando Norris

Biggest crash Lewis Hamilton ever had in his career

After his accident, Hamilton admitted that it was the biggest crash he ever had in his career. Of course, back then he hadn’t experienced as much as he has today but it can still be regarded as his most serious accident in racing ever.

“I can’t remember much of the accident,” 18-year-old Hamilton said after being discharged. “It is definitely the biggest crash I have had in my career. The first thing I can remember is being picked out of the car. I have been told that Tor was knocked across the track and I hit him head on.”

“But these things happen. The good thing is I was on the pace all weekend and I will bounce back,” he added.

Today, Hamilton is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time with seven World Titles to his name. He won his first Championship in 2008 with McLaren before leaving them for Mercedes in 2013. He won the remaining six Titles in his career with the Silver Arrows.

Also read: “I’ll be with Max Verstappen everywhere”: 24-year-old’s father wants to be there when his son clinches 2022 F1 World Championship