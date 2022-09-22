“It’s a brave move by Oscar Piastri”– Nico Rosberg thinks $1.5 Million F1 driver will lose his seat if unable to beat Lando Norris

Nico Rosberg thinks Oscar Piastri has made a bold move to McLaren but can lose his seat if he doesn’t beat Lando Norris next year.

Oscar Piastri caused huge headlines when he refused to drive for Alpine even after the French team officially announced him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement.

The later revelations unfolded that Piastri was already in agreement with McLaren. This saga ended with a case being heard in front of the Contract Regulatory Board (CRB), a part of the FIA.

And Alpine almost paid accumulated $500,000 together to McLaren and Piastri. Therefore, it shows that Piastri had a long battle to be with McLaren. But the former F1 champion Nico Rosberg thinks it’s a risky move for the Australian.

According to him, Piastri can be axed from the team if he doesn’t beat Lando Norris. However, he also accepts that McLaren’s opportunities don’t come daily.

Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi suggested that Alpine’s young driver programme could be scrapped following the Oscar Piastri saga. He said: “We believe in the value of the system but if we’re not protected, is it worth it? We really wonder. We’re wondering whether or not to continue.” — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 18, 2022