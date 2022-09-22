“I’ll be with Max Verstappen everywhere”: 24-year-old’s father wants to be there when his son clinches 2022 F1 World Championship

Jos Verstappen insists he will be with his son Max in every single race to see when he’s crowned the 2022 World Champion.

Verstappen came into the 2022 campaign on the back of winning his first Title. Last season, he was involved in an intense tussle for the crown alongside seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton. It ended in the Dutchman’s favor, but it was decided on the final lap of the final race under controversial circumstances.

Compared to last season, 2022 has been a walk in the park for him. In the first few races, it looked like Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was the favorite to win the Title whereas Verstappen struggled with reliability issues. Thereafter, the roles reversed and it was Leclerc who was losing out on big points due to errors and reliability issues.

How the points gap changed between Charles and Max during the season: 🇧🇭 +26

🇸🇦 +20

🇦🇺 +46

🇮🇹 +27

🇺🇸 +19

🇪🇸 −6

🇲🇨 −9

🇦🇿 −34

🇨🇦 −49

🇬🇧 −43

🇦🇹 −38

🇫🇷 −63 💔

🇭🇺 −80

🇧🇪 −98

🇳🇱 −109

🇮🇹 −116 Spain, Baku and France were the biggest points swings towards Max ☹️ — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) September 21, 2022

Verstappen meanwhile was in unstoppable form, and his lead right now is at 116 points. He has won five consecutive races and with just six left to go, it’s highly unlikely that he’ll lose out on the Title. As a result, the question now isn’t ‘if’ Verstappen wins. The question being asked is ‘when’ is the 24-year-old going to win it?

Jos Verstappen to accompany Max to Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the races

If Verstappen leaves Singapore with a lead of more than 138 points, he will be crowned as World Champion with still five races to spare. That won’t stop his father from accompanying him to other outings.

Jos Verstappen revealed that he wants to be there with his son when he wins his second World Title. As a result, he may travel to Japan to see that happen as well (since Suzuka is the next race).

“I definitely want to be there for every race in case it happens,” he reveals, adding: “I’ll definitely be going to Singapore. And depending on what happens next, I’m going to fly to Japan with Max.”https://t.co/wBvTAwTp6l — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) September 22, 2022

For the first time since 2013, Red Bull also have a chance to win the Constructors’ Championship. Last year, Mercedes ended up winning that Title, but if things go their way in the remaining six races, their gap to Ferrari and Mercedes is big enough to get them over the line.

