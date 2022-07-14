$2.5 Million dollar painting on Lewis Hamilton’s gold chain

Lewis Hamilton, a huge fan of Andy Warhol, had a miniature version of his $2.5 million dollar painting on his gold chain in 2014.

One of the most iconic paintings by Andy Warhol is called ‘Cars, Mercedes Benz 300 SL Coupe’. The painting had the same car in several other grids.

After it was in existence for over 20 years, the original painting was sold for over $2.5 million. Though Hamilton doesn’t own the painting, he took the liberty of being inspired and making jewellery of it.

The Briton race driver in 2014 appeared with a miniature version of the painting. It was hooked around on a gold chain and had a stunning gold frame that surely made it look mesmerizing.

Seeing the weight of the jewellery, it would be easy to say that it would have cost Hamilton a fortune. Surely, if that piece of jewellery had to go on sale today, it would surely match the sum that Warhol did with the original painting.

The fact that Hamilton wore it once makes it a price possession. But at the same time, the prominence of the picture also increases, making the original piece even a more prized asset.

Bling bling! Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery features a miniature of an Andy Warhol painting. The car is a Mercedes 300SL pic.twitter.com/AoYiZmaMah — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 30, 2014

There is no secret that Hamilton likes to wear several pieces of jewellery. It’s one of the forms of his lifestyle and fashion. The Briton has multiple piercings, and some can only be removed medically.

Hamilton surely loves his prized assets, and that’s why he spearheaded the opposition against the jewellery ban by the FIA. Though, it risked him a hefty fine.

Since then, nothing major has happened on this topic. However, before the British Grand Prix, Hamilton said that F1 got bigger fish to fry before entertaining such ideas.

“It’s worrying – we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” said Hamilton. “We’ve really got to start focusing on more important areas. I will be racing this weekend. I’m working with the FIA.”

“The matter is not massively important, I’ll work with Mohammed and his team to take the next steps forward,” he added.

