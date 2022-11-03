“No problem if he’s my teammate” – Kevin Magnussen open to driving alongside 35-year-old driver he once had a beef with

Kevin Magnussen might recall an incident from the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix between him and Nico Hulkenberg. The two went wheel-to-wheel and eventually, the Dane pushed Nico off the track.

Magnussen was served with a five-second time penalty but he’d already retired from the race. Hulkenberg then reached out to the Dane during the post-race press conference calling him “the most unsporting driver on the grid.”

The Dane quickly gave the infamous reply back saying, “suck my balls, mate!” The reply immortalised the moment and framed the two as rivals in front of fans and the media.

We are absolutely here for Magnussen and Hulkenberg being back in F1 👀 pic.twitter.com/9M0Cg4aBUU — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 17, 2022

6 seasons since the incident, Hulkenberg could potentially return back to F1 in 2023. And this time as Magnussen’s possible future teammate at Haas. And the Dane welcomes the move if it works out.

Kevin Magnussen respects Hulkenberg as a driver

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg reunited during the 2022 Bahrain GP, where the German substituted for Sebastian Vettel. The two were caught reminiscing their past memory and stated that its a thing of the past for both of them.

When asked about the possibility of sharing the garage with the 35-year-old German, Magnussen replied, “I’ve said many times that I don’t have a problem with Nico at all.”

He added, “I don’t really know him as a person, but I’ve always respected him as a racing driver. So I would have no problem if he is my teammate. But I don’t really have an opinion on whether or not he should be in the second car.”

i didn’t see a single magnussen on the list like come on https://t.co/sbR183kQ7w pic.twitter.com/n3llpxgvlr — Matt (@mattnussen) November 2, 2022

Hulkenberg has confirmed to have had talks with Haas regarding the 2023 seat. But has since then only aksed fans “to be patient a little longer.”

Is Mick Schumacher leaving Haas?

Stoffel Vandoorne’s appointment as Aston Martin’s reserve driver for the 2023 season has raised doubts regarding Hulkenberg’s future. And many speculate the driver could be heading to Haas to replace Mick Schumacher.

Kevin Magnussen had previously backed his current teammate retaining his position. He stated that Mick has been improving and has become harder to beat. Because of this Mick deserved a seat.

Magnussen recently added, “Mick is doing a good job at the moment. He had some issues at the beginning of the year and a few crashes, but he’s certainly faster now.”

Hulkenberg is very much in the frame at Haas despite a few years out. It’s not impossible to come back if a team wants experience, and as the driver market this year has shown there can be some surprising vacancies appear. No guarantees, but some logic to Ricciardo’s stance #F1 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) October 8, 2022

Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner had previously stated talks were open with both drivers. He stated Mick’s frequent crashes and lack of points as major issues between the team and driver.

While Steiner claimed Hulkenberg’s added experience would improve the team. Haas is in no rush and the announcement regarding their 2nd driver would be made before the Abu Dhabi GP.

