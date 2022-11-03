Lewis Hamilton, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum, Josh Allen among big sports stars to invest in Tiger Woods’ venture

Sports stars earning millions annually through their exceptional athletic performances often invest their income in things that can prolong their longevity.

Now, from F1, NFL, NBA, MLB and various other sports, athletes have invested in a business firm founded by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy known as TMRW Sports.

The new sports startup has already stepped into golf. The company will start a new golf league in 2024 and is now reeling ina group of big investors.

Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry join in

The venture aims to impact how sports will be experienced in the future positively. It also wants sports to be accessible in every corner and culturally relevant.

“We wanted a group of people who have a vision for how technology can help make sports more accessible and culturally relevant and attract new and different groups of fans — and that’s ultimately younger fans, and families,” Mike McCarley, CEO and co-founder of TMRW Sports, told CNBC.

Apart from Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry, there are other big names involved. Lando Norris, Mark Webber, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz from F1. Meanwhile, there are personalities from NFL and NBA. Josh Allen, Jayson Tatum, and Chris Paul are a few on the list, among others.

The list doesn’t limit itself to NBA, NHL and F1. But also has a list of prominent stars from Tennis, like Serena Williams and has a few football stars included too.

The venture is attracting investors from other areas too

The firm claims its investor group has accumulated 40 Emmy awards and 10 Grammy awards. Thus, there is an interest from the media industry too. Justin Timberlake is reportedly one of the names on the list of investors.

Apart from that, the video posted by TMRW Sports also includes a list of big businessmen. Some are very well-known names, like Fenway Sports and Apex Capitals.

Moreover, Steve Nash, a former NBA player and the founder of BLOCK, a fitness app to benefit everyday athletes., has also included himself as an investor.

