2-time world champion Mika Hakkinen took Alain Prost’s championship winning McLaren MP4/2B out for a spin

2-time world champion Mika Hakkinen had the opportunity to drive McLaren’s MP4/2B which Alain Prost his first championship.

Mika Hakkinen got the chance to drive the two F1 championships-winning McLaren Mp4/2 at the Laguna Seca Raceway.

Chassis MP4/2B helped Alain Prost clinch the first of his four titles in 1985. Hakkinen who drove the car at the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event said, “It’s mega-fast.”

Hakkinen who won two championships in 1998 and 99 said that the 1985 championship-winning car was unbelievable when the turbo kicked in.

The Finnish driver also praised the McLaren for taking such good care of the legendary machine that it still looks and feels new.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo reveals once Michael Schumacher praised him for defeating 7-time world champion

Alain Prost and MP4/2B

Back in the 1985 season, Ferrari’s Michele Alboreto led the first part of the season winning two GPs and securing eight podiums. But in the second half, the Italian giants saw a downward spiral when Lotus driver Ayrton Senna and Williams driver Nigel Mansell took the fight to Prost.

In his beast-like Mp4/2B, Prost delivered the much-awaited performance and claimed the 1985 championship title by winning 5 races out of 16.

Meanwhile, his rival and reigning champion Niki Lauda had a pretty disappointing season as he suffered 11 retirements out of the 14 races he participated in.

The Austrian won the ’84 title in his second stint in F1 but could not manage to capitalise on that for the upcoming season with new emerging challengers on the paddock.

Also Read: Mika Hakkinen believes 2022 World Champion Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at some point

Who else drove around at Laguna Seca?

Apart from Hakkinen getting back into the F1 seat, McLaren also provided the opportunity to former F1 champion Mario Andretti and their junior driver Pato O ward.

The boss, @ZBrownCEO, with a few familiar faces at @VelocityInv this weekend! 🙌🤩@F1MikaHakkinen is driving the MP4/2, @MarioAndretti is driving the MP4/28 and @PatricioOWard is in the MP4/5. Have fun, team! 👍 pic.twitter.com/e5ByZclCqH — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 16, 2022

Andretti was given the chance to get behind the wheels of the 2013 McLaren MP4/28. After having quite a satisfactory ride in the McLaren, Andretti joked, “I’m trying to get some points for my Super Licence!”

Meanwhile, McLaren test driver O ward drove the Ayrton Senna’s title-winning MP4/5B at the same raceway.

Also Read: McLaren test driver Pato O’ Ward takes Ayrton Senna’s championship winning MP4/5B for a spin in California