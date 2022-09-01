$200 Million worth Max Verstappen receives special honor for becoming the first Dutchman to win F1 world title

Max Verstappen has been honoured with a special award by the Dutch Minister for Sport for his exemplary performance in F1.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has been awarded a royal honour for his spectacular performance in motorsport. He is the first Dutch citizen to ever claim the F1 world title.

Verstappen has been appointed as an officer of the Orange Nassau and was presented the honour by the Dutch Minister for Sport Conny Helder.

The 24-year-old driver debuted in F1 in 2014 at the age of 17 becoming the youngest driver ever to race in F1. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had spotted the fire in the young Dutchman when he was competing in the feeder series and placed his bet on him.

As it turned out, Verstappen did not fail to impress F1 with his talent. He delivered a dazzling performance in the 2021 championship going up against the 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen is a great inspiration

The Order of Orange-Nassau is a civil and military Dutch order of chivalry and is a huge honour for those who have performed acts of special merits for society.

Verstappen is surely someone who has performed special merits as he is the first-ever Dutch F1 driver to claim a world title.

Presenting the award, Minister Helder said, Verstappen is a great inspiration for many. “There is much more to becoming a champion than just talent,” she continued.

“Many years of hard work and long hours, not giving up, and persistence. And in the end, you are the first Dutchman to drive to the Formula 1 world title. What a fantastic achievement. With this, you have also put the Netherlands on the map across the world,” Helder added.

Undoubtedly, the $200 Million worth F1 driver was overwhelmed by the achievement. He posted his achievement on his Twitter account and was thankful for the honour.

Being appointed an Officer in the Order of Orange-Nassau is an incredibly proud moment for me and came very unexpected for me so early in my career. I want to thank my family and loved ones, but also Red Bull who have been like a second family to me. We achieved this together.

