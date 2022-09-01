Max Verstappen can beat Sebastian Vettel’s 9-year-old record that was thought to be unbreakable

Max Verstappen can beat Sebastian Vettel’s 9-year-old F1 streak from 2013, where the German won nine races in a row with Red Bull.

In 2022, Red Bull is marching away with the F1 title without some real hindrance. It’s about a time before Max Verstappen amasses enough points to redeem the championship award.

With over eight more races in 2022, Verstappen can beat Sebastian Vettel’s one of the most illustrious records. In 2013, when Vettel was with Red Bull and dominated the whole grid, he won nine races in a row.

It had never happened before, and nobody could replicate it for over nine years. Even in Mercedes’ turbo-hybrid era, only Nico Rosberg came close when he won seven races in a row.

But now Verstappen, who is also dominating this season with Red Bull, has already won nine races this season. Out of which the last three came in the last three races.

Thus, he is on a streak, and with over enough races remaining, Verstappen could possibly match that tally, and if things go alright, he could even break it.

It would be something extraordinary. Moreover, if he wins seven out of the remaining eight races, he would smash another record by Vettel, which he jointly holds with Michael Schumacher.

in F1’s history, no driver has won more than 13 races in a season. The German duo holds this record, but Vettel only needs five more wins out of eight to beat that, and as per his form, it’s pretty achievable.

Also read: Charles Leclerc wants drivers to keep visor tears in their $12 Million worth cars

Can nothing beat Max Verstappen?

Even if all the luck comes to Ferrari, it’s hard to see Verstappen losing this title. The Dutchman is probably under the least amount of pressure and yet is motivated enough to go for the wins.

With Red Bull’s form, Verstappen can likely lift the title even with 3-4 races yet to go, as he currently boasts a gigantic lead of 98-points over Charles Leclerc. And over 93 points lead his own teammate Sergio Perez.

Here’s an incredible stat 🤓 Consecutive race wins starting 10th or lower had (until today) only happened once before in F1 history 1959/60 Bruce McLaren – USA (P10), Argentina (P13)

2022 Max Verstappen – Hungary (P10), Belgium (P14)#BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/gQuLEiRkoI — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2022

There is nothing in terms of merit that can stop the Dutchman. Even Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted that they now rely on Verstappen not completing races in order to win the championship.

But it’s apparent that, like any top driver, Verstappen is unlikely to make regular mistakes. Only if the Maranello-based team could do better with their strategies they wouldn’t have been praying for such things.

Also read: Dutch GP 2022 Weather Forecast: How is the weather at Circuit Zandvoort ahead of Dutch Grand Prix