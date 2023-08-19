$20,000,000 Salaried Lando Norris Reveals His ‘New Job’ with Renowned DJ as McLaren Complying with the Mandatory Break

Lando Norris is away from F1 duty, as the sport is in the midst of the summer break. To enjoy his time off, Norris, who earns $20,000,000 a year from McLaren, is spending time with Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. The young Brit shared snippets of his ‘new job’ on his Instagram story.

Garrix and Norris have been friends for a long time. Garrix has even been spotted visiting the paddock on several occasions to meet Norris, and his other good friend, Max Verstappen. Now that Norris has time off, he took the opportunity to visit one of Garrix’s gigs.

Norris was present with Garrix during the latter’s show in Bratislava, the capital city of Slovakia. However, Verstappen, a mutual friend of both, was not present in Bratislava for the show.

Lando Norris and his new job with Martin Garrix

It was Garrix who posted about Norris on his official Instagram account. Unlike like the gig at Tomorrowland where Verstappen and Norris both were present, it was only the McLaren driver who was there to help Garrix out this time.

Garrix, in his story, wrote, “Thanks @landonorris for helping capture the show” while duo was there to grave the Livestream Festival at Bratislava. Norris, reposting that on his official Instagram account wrote, “First day on the job!”

As the break is quite lengthy, the McLaren driver could enjoy time away from the paddock. However, with just over a week to go before the sport returns, he will have to brace himself for a hectic second half of the season.

Expectations on Norris and McLaren upon the season’s return

The 2023 F1 season will resume with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on August 25. There will be huge expectations from Norris and McLaren once the sport returns as they showed incredible promise before the break.

Despite starting the year on a low, the Woking-based outfit has bounced back strongly. From competing with the likes of Haas and Alfa Romeo, they have now come forward to test the mettle of Red Bull or Mercedes up front.

Together with Lando Norris, McLaren has been a constant threat to the defending champions that too against criticisms. Even though they are yet to secure a win since Monza 2021, given how rapid their advancements were, one should not be surprised if they pick up a win some time this season.