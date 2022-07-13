“Stop being stubborn”: Max Verstappen criticizes current F1 race directors for being immovable in their stance

Max Verstappen criticizes current Formula one race directors and calls out for being “stubborn” while making key decisions.

Michael Masi, the former F1 race director, announced his departure from the FIA precisely seven months after his “human error” in Abu Dhabi.

That controversial title decider ended up costing his job with the FIA introducing two new race directors as a replacement for him. Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas took Masi’s position for this year. However, the appointments have not been met with universal approval.

A number of drivers including the current reigning world champion have been expressing dissatisfaction with the apparent lack of consistency in stewarding for a while now.

Former F1 race director Masi finally quits the FIA Michael Masi was ousted from F1 racing after a controversial final at Yas Marina, when the decision of the referee effectively determined the outcome of the battle for the title. pic.twitter.com/VqaQ9bOwLV — Formula 1 (@OnlyF1Fun) July 12, 2022

When asked if the stewarding in Formula One needed to be more consistently handled by a single race director; Verstappen said: “I don’t necessarily think it depends on one race director; I think it’s more about working with the drivers; instead of just keeping your stance and just being stubbed.”

“We want to make it better for everyone, and it’s not like we’re fighting for ourselves,” said Verstappen. “We have good conversations between the drivers and at the end of the day; more or less, on most things we agree.” The Red Bull driver said.

“Of course, everyone has their own opinions about certain things.” He then talks about racing mishaps and how they can “improve” and states that they are working on it and hopes that will make it better.

Russel disagrees his Sunday’s five-second penalty

Verstappen was not the only one who was discontent with the current stewarding in formula one, George Russel. F1 has strict track limits rules for this year, and in Sunday’s race, there were a total of 43 offences for crossing the track’s white line.

George Russel, meanwhile, picked up a five-second penalty for colliding with Sergio Perez at Turn 4 on the opening lap, which he considered to be ‘harsh’.

The Mercedes driver had previously called for F1 to ditch its current system of rotating race directors. He also feels that all incidents need to be evaluated separately and called for stewards to engage more closely with the drivers to get everyone “on the same page.”

According to Russell, every incident has a unique dynamic. “The fact was, Checo was on my outside and I needed to leave him space.”. The brit continued.

“But when he puts me in a position where I’m already at the limit of my car and somebody turns in with more grip; there’s nowhere I can go.”

“To the letter of the law, I was in the wrong and he was in the right. But from the second I braked, I was on the limit of my car and there’s nothing more I could do. He was on the clean air; Carlos was on the inside defending.”

“That’s what happens on the first lap, he’s got a lot of experience, he knows how it goes. But from the stewarding perspective, it’s so difficult. We’re all looking for consistency but we don’t want penalties handed out left, right and centre.”

“We need to be working together to establish for us all to be on the same page.” He said.

