British Popstar Surprised to Be On Lando Norris’ Spotify Wrapped – “No Way”

With 2023 nearing its end, Spotify Wrapped has been the talk of the town with people sharing their music history with the world – and Lando Norris has been no exception. The McLaren driver recently shared his own Spotify Wrapped with his fans and it took rising pop star Sam Tompkins absolutely by surprise.

Norris decided to share his own Spotify Wrapped with the world while doing a live stream. When it came to the section of the most played songs, there were some interesting names. The song that Lando Norris had heard the most throughout 2023 was a song named Lose it All by Sam Tompkins.

Tompkins was absolutely shocked and taken aback when he realised he was one of Norris’ favorites. The British popstar was overjoyed and posted on X, “NO WAY I AM LANDO NORRIS TOP SONG OF THE YEAR ON SPOTIFY.”

Tompkins is a fairly new face on the scene. While he has been putting out music since 2017, he came to prominence with his debut EP, Who Do You Pray To, which he released in 2022. A year before that, a clip of him singing Talking to the Moon by Bruno Mars had gone viral when it was picked up by a rapper and used as a sample.

Tompkins has managed to make quite a name for himself with 4.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and just more than 325,000 subscribers on YouTube. However, being featured as the artist behind Norris’ most listened to song of 2023 will definitely be a good push in his career.

Lando Norris is enjoying his time in the off season

Lando Norris seems to be enjoying the off season quite a lot. It hasn’t even been a week since the 2023 season ended and the young Briton is back to streaming on Twitch and spending time with his friends online.

He was also recently spotted shopping in Monaco. He stuffed everything up in his Lamborghini Miura and was pictured driving off from a shopping center.

Fans also found it hilarious when Norris was spotted extremely overdressed. A Norris fan claimed that the McLaren driver must have been confused about what to wear and thus decided to wear everything.