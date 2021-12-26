“I’m still surprised about it” – Mick Schumacher surprised Haas with his skills towards the end of the season

Mick Schumacher pushed his car to get the maximum out of it showing improvements in his skill without any development in the car.

Mick Schumacher started the last of the 2021 season with 19th place in the qualifying and finished 14th. He comfortably outpaced Nikita Mazepin yet again showing that he is getting better.

However, even after all the efforts Haas or their drivers failed to score any points throughout the season. Although, looking closely at Schumacher’s performance throughout the year shows that Haas is not getting any quicker, Schumacher is just getting better.

In Abu Dhabi, Schumacher was a tenth away from Kimi Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo. A tenth from Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia. In Qatar, he had both Alfa Romeo and a Williams within two tenths.

Haas’ team boss Guenther Steiner admitted in Abu Dhabi said, “I am still surprised about it. Obviously, he is getting the maximum out of it – I don’t know if there is anything else left.”

Mick Schumacher has gained experience

Steiner was surprised to see that in the last few races Haas was getting close to the midfield. “We are clearly behind them for the reason that we did not develop,” he further added.

The 56-year-old gave all the credit to the young Schumacher as he pushed the car to its limit. He showed that the Haas was more competitive than it had looked pretty much all season.

In Saudi Arabia, George Russell observed that it is difficult for Haas with two rookies. He said, “I know how I was as a rookie in terms of technical understanding, and having two rookies is always difficult.”

“I’m sure as he [Schumacher] has gained experience he’s understood how to get more from the car and how to make the car faster. I don’t think they have a bad car, they are just with experience getting closer to us,” Russell further added.

