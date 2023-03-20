Nico Rosberg Warns Max Verstappen From Spoiling Red Bull’s Momentum After Tensions Arise in Saudi GP

Nov 2, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Former driver Nico Rosberg walks though the crowd during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports.jpg

Max Verstappen finished 2nd behind teammate Sergio Perez at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Dutchman made a brilliant recovery battle after qualifying 15th, but the result wasn’t satisfactory for him.

He stormed for the fastest lap point despite being instructed to not do so. Verstappen got the extra point by setting a time of 1:31.906, which did not sit well with his teammate.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg claims the 2x World Champions’ power struggle will impact the team’s performances. And that the Red Bull driver should be more gracious in defeat.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Vs Sergio Perez Battle Gets Intense on Team Radio as Red Bull Pair Argues Over Fastest Lap Point

Nico Rosberg slams Verstappen for tantrums

Max Verstappen reportedly was not happy with Sergio Perez winning the race. The driver missed out on the chance to win after a driveshaft error in the Qualifying session, which saw him get eliminated in Q2.

Max made his way from P15 to P2 but was aiming to set the fastest lap and claim the extra point. The Dutchman was adamant to do so despite his team instructing him otherwise after he reported engine troubles mid-race.

Nico Rosberg was not impressed by the Red Bull driver’s actions and statements post-race. He claims the driver finds Perez to be a threat to his championship battle and such actions could harm Red Bull’s tandem.

Verstappen: “What is the fastest lap?” GP: “We are not concerned with that” Verstappen: “But I am” pic.twitter.com/xSw1HhpQOO — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) March 19, 2023

Rosberg said, “It not good to see. We were also informed that Max skipped the team meeting on Saturday.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s a good approach or mentality so early in the season when the team has done such a brilliant job and worked so hard. I think he could be more gracious.”

Also Read: Christian Horner Dismisses Max Verstappen’s Disappointment at Finishing Behind Sergio Perez in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen does not want to come 2nd in a race

Max Verstappen was clearly not happy with his drive. Even his father Jos showed an unimpressed reaction while race winner Sergio Perez celebrated with the Red Bull mechanics.

Max claimed, “I recovered to second which is good and in general the whole feeling of the team is happy. But personally, I am not happy. I am not here to be second.”

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Max claimed he wanted to push for the fastest lap because there was a championship point on the line. He claims he was not restricted by his team to do so saying he was free to race Checo.

Max leads the 2023 drivers championship by a single point over Perez. But with the Red Bull’s dominating the season, the Dutchman has probably recognised that his biggest threat this year would be his own teammate.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Fires Scary Warning at Sergio Perez After Red Bull Teammate Prevents His Saudi Arabian GP Win