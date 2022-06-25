When Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended up watching Giannis Antetokounmpo against Kevin Durant after boarding the wrong plane

Charles Leclerc travelled to Milwaukee to watch the season opener of the 2021 NBA season between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc made an impromptu plan of watching the first match of the 2021 NBA season after catching the wrong plane.

The Ferrari driver was on his way for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. However, an incident at the Nice Airport in France changed all his plans.

Leclerc was unable to board the plane after Nice Côte d’Azur Airport’s staff denied his NIE (National Interest Exemption). This application is important for anyone who requires to travel to the US.

The Australian Grand Prix winner ended up in New York instead. Taking daybreak, he later travelled to Milwaukee to watch the season opener of the NBA.

Describing the experience, Leclerc stated: “It’s no big deal. With the same papers, I could take a plane to New York, which helped me visit this city for the first time. As a guy at the airport of Nice that for some reason didn’t really know what an NIE was, and I got stuck there.”

Charles Leclerc watching Giannis Antetokounmpo tear the roof down

After spending a day in New York City, Leclerc travelled to Milwaukee for an event that he will never forget. He saw two of the basketball supremes facing off one another.

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was also in attendance alongside Leclerc. The duo visited the Fiserv Forum arena where Giannis Antetokounmpo tore the roof down.

He had 32 points, 7 rebounds, and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant had 32 points as well with 11 rebounds and 4 assists. The Milwaukee Bucks won the game by 23 points.

The Ferrari driver had Spurs legend Tony Parker helping him out learning about the game and clicking pictures. He stated: I went to Milwaukee for the first NBA match of the season, which was crazy with the ceremony of the [Bucks’ championship] rings too. Just an amazing experience.

Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Tony Parker front row at the NBA last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q79IEfYrRS — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 20, 2021

