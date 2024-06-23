Sainz Family Makes a Strong Statement to End Feud Rumors With Carlos’ GF Rebecca Donaldson

There were rumors about a potential feud between Carlos Sainz’s family and the Spanish driver’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson. The Scottish model has been dating Sainz reportedly since the middle of 2023 and has often visited the F1 paddock alongside him and his family.

Now, the family has made a strong statement to end these rumors at the Spanish GP. @f1gossipofficial posted on Instagram a picture of Donaldson walking with the Ferrari driver’s father, Carlos Sainz Sr., on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 GOSSIPP OFFICIAL (@f1gossippofficial)

On Sunday, even the ladies of the Sainz family were along with Donaldson as they geared up to support the Spanish driver for his home race. This entourage included the 29-year-old’s mother and his sister, Ana. However, Sainz’s other sister, Blanca, could not attend the Spanish GP, as she recently had a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 GOSSIPP OFFICIAL (@f1gossippofficial)

Regardless, it was a strong showing of family bonding and acceptance toward Donaldson, who has developed a good bond with Sainz over the past 12 months. Despite their brief dating history, the couple have faced several such rumors and gossip about their relationship.

Carlos Sainz’s GF Rebecca Donaldson indirectly responds to social media rumors

Several gossip pages and some fans on Twitter recently noticed how Rebecca Donaldson hadn’t liked some of Carlos Sainz’s posts on social media which were mainly with his family. This fueled the rumors of the alleged feud between her and the Spaniard’s family.

Perhaps the Scottish model read all this gossip and responded by liking all the posts she missed out on. While it was a trivial detail, social media does tend to blow such things out of proportion to weave various narratives.

Thus, Donaldson may have wanted to stop these rumors once and for all. Regardless, the Sainz family’s gesture at the Spanish GP would further strengthen their efforts to eliminate and shut down these rumors.