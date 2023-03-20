Max Verstappen Fires Scary Warning at Sergio Perez After Red Bull Teammate Prevents His Saudi Arabian GP Win

Max Verstappen started the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP from P15 on the grid after his power unit failure during Q2 on Saturday. Regardless, most people expected Verstappen to use his talent and the RB19’s superior pace to coast his way up the field during the race on Sunday.

Verstappen was looking strong during the outing in Jeddah, and a safety car made his job a lot easier as he suddenly found himself in P2, 13 places above where he started. Sergio Perez, who started the race on pole, was in P1. Once Verstappen reached second place, only one thing was on the mind of all viewers- Will Red Bull order Sergio Perez to give up first place to the Dutchman?

Conquering the Jeddah Corniche for his fifth #F1 win 🏆🏆 🎥 @F1 pic.twitter.com/B1hOEBDcPX — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 19, 2023

The team, however, did not issue any team order and gave Perez the green light to push and take home his first win of the season. Perez is currently just a point behind Verstappen in the drivers’ championship, and when asked if the two would fight each other, Verstappen issued a warning to his teammate.

The best driver will finish in front, says Max Verstappen

After the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen was asked how he would react if Perez turns out to be his main title rival. An unfazed Verstappen replied by stating that the solution is ‘simple’. Both Red Bull drivers are allowed to freely race each other for the championships.

“The best one will finish in front,” the 25-year-old added. Verstappen was happy with his charge up the field to finish second in Jeddah but is also disappointed that he couldn’t win the race.

Perez, on the other hand, took a very different approach while answering the question. While he too, insisted that he will fight Verstappen for the championship if need be, he reminded everyone that it would be good for the team if they have two drivers fighting at the front for the crown.

Is Verstappen’s RB-19 the fastest F1 car ever?

Red Bull’s start to the 2023 season has been absolutely perfect with two 1-2 finishes in two races. It seems clear that they are the overwhelmingly strong favorites to win the championship this season, and their rivals have almost given up.

In the first two races this year, no team has come close to threatening the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Verstappen’s 2021 title rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has driven his share of dominant cars, insists that he has never seen a car as strong and fast as the RB19.

Sergio Perez led the entire 50 laps and claimed his fifth victory in Formula 1 🏆 @ESPNF1 pic.twitter.com/EVALNzi0gu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2023

It is almost certain that a Red Bull driver will take home the championship in 2023. The question is, is it going to be Verstappen or Perez?