2022 Monaco GP: Everything you need to know about the Circuit de Monaco ahead of the race this weekend

The Monaco GP is one of Formula 1’s most prestigious and historic races, which was first introduced in the calendar in 1950.

Along with the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 hours of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix forms the ‘Triple Crown of Motorsports”. It’s a historic venue, that saw it’s first race take place in 1929.

Interestingly, it’s a street circuit that covers almost the entire Principality, and the layout has gone through very few changes over the years. It’s seen some iconic drivers battle for wins in some of the best races in F1 history.

Modern F1 cars however, find it difficult to overtake around the narrow streets of Monaco. As a result, qualifying could prove to be a very vital session for most drivers this weekend.

Last year’s race saw Charles Leclerc take pole, but the hometown hero couldn’t start the race due to damage taken during Qualifying. Max Verstappen won the 2021 Monaco GP, with Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris finishing P2 and P3 respectively.

How many laps will there be in the 2022 Monaco GP?

The current layout of the circuit has been in use since the 2015 season. That year, the track layout went through some minute changes, with a slight movement of the Tabac.

The length of the Circuit de Monaco is 2.074 miles (3.337 km). The total distance of the race will be 161.734 miles (260.286 km). A total of 78 laps await us for the Monaco GP.

Earlier layouts of the track also featured a tight chicane around the swimming pool section of the track. Despite going through small changes, the current layout still massively resembles the original one used all those years ago.

Monaco Grand Prix Lap Records over the years:

The three major layout changes in Monaco came in 1997, 2003 and 2015. With these changes, the lap times have also gone down and currently, the lap records stands with seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Layout Name of Driver Lap Time F1 Car Race Grand Prix Layout (1997-2002) Rubens Barrichello 1:18.023 Ferrari F2002 2002 Monaco GP Grand Prix Layout (2003-2014) Michael Schumacher 1:14.439 Ferrari F2004 2004 Monaco GP Grand Prix Layout (2015- present) Lewis Hamilton 1:12.909 Mercedes W12 2021 Monaco GP

Monaco Grand Prix past winners:

Some of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history have tasted victory in Monaco. Graham Hill used to be known as Mr. Monaco for his five wins in Monte Carlo during the 1960s.

However, the most successful driver in the Principality has been Brazilian legend Ayrton Senna. The three time World Champion has six victories in the circuit.

Winners from the last five editions of the Monaco Grand Prix are:

2021- Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018- Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

2017- Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2016- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

The teams who are favorites to perform well at the 2022 Monaco GP are Championship front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari. The latter’s star driver Leclerc, will be hoping for a first win in his home race.

