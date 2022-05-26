“There is no problem with Carlos Sainz”– Ferrari boss reveals why Spanish race driver struggling in 2022

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto reveals why Carlos Sainz is struggling with Ferrari’s F1-75 while Charles Leclerc is vying for the championship.

Carlos Sainz didn’t have the easiest start to the season in 2022. With over two DNFs in the last six races, Sainz has slipped to P5 in the drivers’ standings.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be practical for Ferrari to prioritise him in races over Charles Leclerc. But still, Sainz has to improve his performances if Ferrari wants to win the constructors’ title.

Speaking on Sainz’s struggles, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto doesn’t blame the 27-year-old race driver. He thinks that Sainz has a form of driving that the current car is not providing him.

🎙️| Mattia Binotto on Carlos Sainz: “There is no problem with Carlos. Some drivers prefer understeer, and the car is oversteering.” “He will get there. He studies the data and adapts. We have to give him the fastest car possible.” We know you have the talent❤️ @Carlossainz55 pic.twitter.com/JQAM9vhvJM — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) May 23, 2022

Also read: Monaco Grand Prix 2022 Weather Forecast: What is the weather forecast in Monaco like this weekend?

Carlos Sainz accepts he’s not entirely settled with the car

Sainz admits that he’s not fully there with the car. He thinks that he has a particular yet detailed problem, and he asks for some privacy over it from the media.

Monaco is Carlos Sainz’ best circuit 💪 Out of all the circuits where he has raced 5+ times, he has the highest points/race in Monaco (6.67 points/race) 🔝 His race finishes in Monaco are: • P10, P8, P6 (Toro Rosso)

• P10 (Renault)

• P6 (McLaren)

• P2 🏆 (Ferrari) pic.twitter.com/ufND7EaKIO — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) May 24, 2022

“It’s very specific,” he said. “It’s a lot of detail. It is probably too much to put into an interview or words because I think it also deserves some privacy and some team confidential things.”

“I think you can see from the cameras and from everywhere that I’m not there yet with the car compared to last year, and I’m not bragging naturally that the car is a bit too pointy for my liking.”

“But that’s the way it goes: you can either adapt yourself, or you can bring your car a bit more to your liking. These two things, they take time and they take knowledge and experience. It takes mistakes, it takes trial and error. And this is what I am in the process of now.”

Also read: Throwback to when the Manchester United star met the Ferrari duo at Fiorano