Monaco Grand Prix Live Stream, Telecast 2022 and F1 schedule- When and where to watch the race at the Circuit de Monaco?

Monaco Grand Prix will return this weekend for the seventh race of the 2022 season where Charles Leclerc will try to regain his lead.

F1 will return to the iconic track of Monaco this weekend after a surprisingly frantic Spanish Grand Prix. At the upcoming event, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will race towards taking back the lead on his home track from rival Max Verstappen after he lost it in Barcelona.

The Monegasque driver saw his first DNF of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last weekend while he was leading the race in a comfortable position.

Red Bull capitalised on Ferrari’s misfortune and took the lead from the Scuderia in both Drivers’ and Constructors’ championships. For the first time in the 2022 season, the Dutchman has taken the lead from Leclerc.

Monaco GP has always brought the Monegasque driver bad luck in his career. He has never finished a race in Monaco before in Formula 2 and Formula 1.

When and where to watch the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix?

Here are the broadcasters and timings of the 2022 Monaco GP in different time zones:

2022 MONACO GP UK BROADCAST SCHEDULE (BST) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 12:30 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 15:45 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 11:45 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 14:00 Saturday Qualifying Highlights Channel 4 22:00 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 12:30 Sunday Race Highlights Channel 4 18:30

2022 MONACO GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET) Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 ESPN2 07:55 Friday FP2 ESPN2 10:55 Saturday FP3 ESPN2 06:55 Saturday Qualifying ESPN2 09:55 Sunday Grand Prix ESPN 07:30 Sunday Post-Race Show ESPN3 11:00