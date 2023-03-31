HomeSearch

2023 Australian GP Time and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch the Race at Albert Park Circuit?

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 31/03/2023

2023 Australian GP Time and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch the Race at Albert Park Circuit?

Credits: Twitter

Drivers have returned to track for the third round of the season in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix. Seeking to extend the lead over their rivals, the weekend has begun with both FP1 and FP2 concluding on Friday with light rain bracing the track.

Heading into the main days of the weekend – Saturday and Sunday – which host the qualifying and the race, there would be plenty of storylines to follow. One of the major ones would be the battle between the Red Bull duo.

Nevertheless, the schedule in the down under asks for a bit of effort from both the fans and drivers. But if you’re one of the fans who want to catch the live-action at all costs, here’s how you can keep up with the season if you live in the US, the UK, and Australia:

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP UK TV SCHEDULE (BST)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Sky Sports F102:30
FridayFP2Sky Sports F106:00
SaturdayFP3Sky Sports F102:30
SaturdayQualifyingSky Sports F106:30
SundayGrand PrixSky Sports F106:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Sky Sports F121:30
FridayFP2Sky Sports F101:00
SaturdayFP3Sky Sports F121:30
SaturdayQualifyingSky Sports F101:00
SundayGrand PrixSky Sports F101:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEDT)

DaySessionChannelTime
FridayFP1Fox Sports/Kayo12:30
FridayFP2Fox Sports/Kayo16:00
SaturdayFP3Fox Sports/Kayo12:30
SaturdayQualifyingFox Sports/Kayo16:00
SundayGrand PrixFox Sports/Kayo16:00

What to expect from the Australian GP?

Currently, there is only a 1-point difference between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the championship standings. It remains to be seen if Perez can bring the best out of him and his car to beat his 2-time world champion teammate.

Meanwhile, with Aston Martins at the top of his performance and two back-to-back podiums for Fernando Alonso, there’s a good chance that the Spaniard finally clinches his much-awaited 33rd win. His teammate Lance Stroll would want to climb up the ladder and add more points to his bag.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has revealed that he is not expecting a positive performance this weekend as there are still a lot of things that the team needs to work on. So that leaves the Ferraris out of the top positions.

On the other hand, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff said that he expects good performance in Australia despite poor performance in the first two races. Lewis Hamilton also said that maybe something can be brought if there’s a bit of rain.

It looks like Mercedes’ predictions have come true as Hamilton finished second in FP1. Moreover, rain is also forecasted for this weekend.

Share this article
About the author
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal