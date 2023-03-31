2023 Australian GP Time and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch the Race at Albert Park Circuit?

Drivers have returned to track for the third round of the season in Melbourne with the Australian Grand Prix. Seeking to extend the lead over their rivals, the weekend has begun with both FP1 and FP2 concluding on Friday with light rain bracing the track.

Heading into the main days of the weekend – Saturday and Sunday – which host the qualifying and the race, there would be plenty of storylines to follow. One of the major ones would be the battle between the Red Bull duo.

Nevertheless, the schedule in the down under asks for a bit of effort from both the fans and drivers. But if you’re one of the fans who want to catch the live-action at all costs, here’s how you can keep up with the season if you live in the US, the UK, and Australia:

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP UK TV SCHEDULE (BST)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 02:30 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 06:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 02:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 06:30 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 06:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP USA TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Sky Sports F1 21:30 Friday FP2 Sky Sports F1 01:00 Saturday FP3 Sky Sports F1 21:30 Saturday Qualifying Sky Sports F1 01:00 Sunday Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 01:00

2023 SAUDI ARABIAN GP TV SCHEDULE AUSTRALIA (AEDT)

Day Session Channel Time Friday FP1 Fox Sports/Kayo 12:30 Friday FP2 Fox Sports/Kayo 16:00 Saturday FP3 Fox Sports/Kayo 12:30 Saturday Qualifying Fox Sports/Kayo 16:00 Sunday Grand Prix Fox Sports/Kayo 16:00

What to expect from the Australian GP?

Currently, there is only a 1-point difference between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the championship standings. It remains to be seen if Perez can bring the best out of him and his car to beat his 2-time world champion teammate.

Meanwhile, with Aston Martins at the top of his performance and two back-to-back podiums for Fernando Alonso, there’s a good chance that the Spaniard finally clinches his much-awaited 33rd win. His teammate Lance Stroll would want to climb up the ladder and add more points to his bag.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has revealed that he is not expecting a positive performance this weekend as there are still a lot of things that the team needs to work on. So that leaves the Ferraris out of the top positions.

On the other hand, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff said that he expects good performance in Australia despite poor performance in the first two races. Lewis Hamilton also said that maybe something can be brought if there’s a bit of rain.

It looks like Mercedes’ predictions have come true as Hamilton finished second in FP1. Moreover, rain is also forecasted for this weekend.