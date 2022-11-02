Toto Wolff labels 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso ‘teaser’ after latter’s comedic comments on Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has labelled the 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso ‘a teaser’ after the latter’s comments on Lewis Hamilton’s championship titles.

Earlier this week, Alonso opined that Hamilton’s 7 titles are less valuable than Max Verstappen’s two titles.

Backing his comment, the Spaniard had added that the Briton only had to go up against his teammate while Verstappen fought his battles with drivers outside his team to claim the titles.

Addressing Alonso’s comments, Wolff called the former rival of Hamilton ‘a teaser’ and said that his comments were comedic and it makes headlines. “The sport is about headlines,” he further added.

The Mercedes boss believes that the Alpine driver’s comments do not bother Hamilton at all.

Toto Wolff is unsure about Mercedes’ comeback just yet

The Brackley-based team has shown an upward trend in the last two races at the USGP and Mexican GP. The improvements in W13 helped the Briton finish runner-up to his last year’s rival Max Verstappen twice.

Meanwhile, the Ferraris finished a minute behind the leader Red Bull which triggered debates about whether Mercedes will surpass the Italian giants in the pecking order as the title ends.

But Wolff is not so sure about that happening. He believes that the Ferrari has proven to be a strong team this season and while the Mercedes has had a few strong Sundays but it could be that these circuits have just turned out to be in the team’s favour.

He reveals that the team will have a clearer picture after the race in Brazil because it is not believable that suddenly Ferrari is half a minute slower.

Is a win possible for Lewis Hamilton this season?

The 7-time world champion has gone almost the entire season without at least one win for the first time in his career since his debut in the sport.

After the fierce battle in the 2021 season for the title, Mercedes has not gotten off on the right foot in the 2023 season.

Multiple complications saw an end to Mercedes’ 8-year of dominance in the sport and have left the Briton craving a win with only 2 more races left.

However, in the past two races, the Brackley-based team has brought upgrades that have seen a positive performance placing Hamilton P2 in both USGP and Mexican GP.

At the Mexican GP, the team believes they might have even fought for the win if only the tyre strategy had not ruined the race for the British line-up.

Going into the Brazillian GP, if the car plays right into Hamilton’s hands along with the strategy, there’s a chance that the Briton will be able to unleash the beast.

Maybe he will once again eclipse the top and repeat the glory of the 2021 Brazil GP.

