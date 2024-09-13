2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: What is the Weather Forecast For Baku Street Circuit?

Baku, one of the most thrilling venues on the F1 calendar, often delivers an exciting race. Typically, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place earlier in the season, but in 2024, it swapped places with Japan due to its proximity to Europe. This scheduling change was made to align with the European leg of the season and reduce additional travel.

As a result, the weather along the Caspian Sea shores will differ from what drivers and teams have been accustomed to in previous years. With several teams vying for victory and podium finishes, weather could play a critical role in determining the outcome.

FP1 is GO! We’re under way on the streets of Baku #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/c7dAPcysKJ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 13, 2024

However, the rain gods seem to have spared Baku this weekend—at least according to the forecast. With dry conditions expected throughout and the usual winds in play, the weather for the Azerbaijan GP appears relatively straightforward for teams to manage.

Weather forecast for the Baku Street Circuit

According to F1’s website and multiple weather outlets, there is no risk of rainfall throughout the weekend. Friday practice went smoothly, with no weather-related interruptions. However, temperatures are not expected to be as high as they were in Monza a week ago, where it was so hot that Lewis Hamilton had to cut off the sleeves of his Mercedes t-shirt.

Saturday – FP3 and Qualifying

Maximum Temperature – 82.4 F (28 C)

Minimum Temperature – 71.6 F (22 C)

Chance of rain – 0%

For FP3, there may be some cloudy spells, but the chances of rainfall are minimal. It is expected to clear up and become bright and sunny by the time the cars head out for qualifying.

Sunday – Azerbaijan GP Race Day

Maximum Temperature – 78.8 F (26 C)

Minimum Temperature – 68 F (20 C)

Chance of rain – 0%

The weather is expected to be sunny throughout the weekend, though gusts of wind could pose a challenge for drivers navigating the sharp turns of Baku’s Street Circuit. Winds could reach speeds of up to 18 mph (30 km/h) during the race.