mobile app bar

Did McLaren’s ‘Mini DRS’ Give Oscar Piastri Enough Advantage Over Charles Leclerc in Baku?

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Did McLaren’s ‘Mini DRS’ Give Oscar Piastri Enough Advantage Over Charles Leclerc in Baku?

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

After the 2024 Azerbaijan GP, McLaren’s rear wing has come under immense scrutiny. The main point of contention doing the rounds is whether the advantage gained by Oscar Piastri against Charles Leclerc during the Grand Prix last weekend was enough to win him the race.

The MCL38’s rear wing has now been dubbed as ‘Mini DRS’ because of its slight deflection on the straights. This creates a DRS-like gap in the wing, thereby reducing drag. Piastri was chased for over 30 laps by the Monegasque racing ace with the Australian edging him out by a slight margin every lap into turn one.

The Race’s Ben Anderson explained that the advantage that the #81 driver got was around a tenth of a second on the main straight of the Baku Street Circuit. While that is inconsequential when it came to Qualifying, during the race it might have just been enough to keep the Ferrari driver at bay.

He explained on YouTube, “In a race situation as Piastri found himself at Baku, even a tiny gain from this might have made the crucial difference that could prevent a chasing car getting close enough to make a pass for the lead.”

Despite Leclerc’s incessant onslaught, Piastri broke free of the Ferrari driver’s DRS after a 30+ lap battle. The tires on Leclerc’s SF-24 gave up and Piastri went on to win the race, albeit under a VSC after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed out on the penultimate lap.

Is McLaren running an illegal car despite the FIA’s clean chit?

The debate has since been raging about the legality of McLaren‘s 2024 challenger. This comes in despite the FIA giving the Woking-based team a clean chit in terms of the regulations.

After the Grand Prix, Piastri’s car was randomly selected for post-race scrutiny. However, the MCL38 of the Australian racing driver passed all the checks.

Post by @racefansdotnet
View on Threads

The technical delegate of the FIA put Piastri’s brake drums and ducts, braking system sensors, and mechanisms that could provide asymmetric braking torques under the microscope. However, the flexi-rear wing was not put to the test.

Ferrari and Red Bull have both raised concerns over the legality of certain components on the McLaren and Mercedes cars. These concerns were raised on the basis of front-wing flex. But it now appears that McLaren’s rear wing has also come under scrutiny by its rivals.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these