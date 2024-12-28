Oscar Piastri Recalls Daredevil Move On Charles Leclerc That Won Him Race in Baku: “Definitely the Highlight”

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Post Season Test Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 10.December.2024; Oscar Piastri of Australia and McLaren F1 Team during the Formula One post-season test Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / Jay Hirano

Oscar Piastri recently reflected on his remarkable 2024 F1 season, and one moment stood out to him above all others: his daring overtake on Charles Leclerc during the Azerbaijan GP in Baku.

Speaking with former Aussie cricketer Adam Gilchrist at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the fourth Test match between India and Australia, Piastri described the move as the “highlight” of a season filled with thrills.

“On a track like that, it was a good move to pull off,” Piastri said when asked about the decisive moment. “It’s been a cool year, and that was definitely the highlight of it. It was a really cool race that one as well.”

Baku was a testament to Piastri’s skill and determination. Starting in P2 behind pole-sitter Leclerc, the Aussie driver stayed patient in the early stages of the 51-lap outing. The turning point came shortly after the Monegasque’s pit stop when Piastri executed a perfectly timed overtake on Leclerc.

FULL. SEND. Here’s the move that won Oscar Piastri the Azerbaijan Grand Prix #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/VUdXIW9lFy — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2024

From there, Piastri showcased exceptional defensive driving, holding off multiple attacks from Leclerc to keep his McLaren ahead. As the laps wore on, Leclerc’s tires began to fade away, giving Piastri a slight edge in the closing stages.

However, the race didn’t come without drama. On the penultimate lap, Sergio Perez attempted an aggressive move on Leclerc, which led to a collision with the Ferrari driver’s teammate Carlos Sainz. The crash between Perez and Sainz brought out the Virtual Safety Car (VSC), effectively ending the race under neutral conditions. As such, Piastri emerged as the winner.

Piastri shone in a breakout year for McLaren

The Melbourne-born driver’s performances this year showed why he carried the reputation of being one of the most exciting talents on the grid. Alongside teammate Lando Norris, Piastri delivered consistent results, playing a key supporting role in the Briton’s pursuit of the Drivers’ Championship.

While Norris ultimately fell short of dethroning reigning World Champion Max Verstappen, Piastri’s ability to score big points was instrumental in McLaren securing the Constructors’ title. Despite being the less experienced driver in the team, Piastri proved that he could perform under pressure and deliver results when it mattered most.

Oscar Piastri would be the title contender but his start of the szn wasn’t great He has been the better McLaren driver since Miami. pic.twitter.com/zIFZl8ktJI — Alex (@f1alextwt) September 19, 2024

With McLaren back on top in F1 after a 25-year hiatus, the focus now shifts to maintaining its dominance in 2025. Piastri will be keen to build on his successes and establish himself as an equal contender within the team.

However, the dynamic between Piastri and Norris could evolve into a fierce rivalry if both drivers find themselves vying for the championship. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has acknowledged this possibility but stated he would prefer such internal competition over the challenges Red Bull faced with Perez’s sub-par performances in 2024.