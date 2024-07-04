2024 British Grand Prix: Weather Forecast and What to Expect From Silverstone Circuit

The British Grand Prix marks the 12th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Among the most awaited fixtures of the year, the Grand Prix marks the home race for three drivers. That number will rise to four in 2025 when Oliver Bearman joins Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris. Alex Albon, who is half-British, races under the Thai flag.

The recently concluded Austrian GP had its fair share of excitement and drama. However, none of that happened because of the weather. The British GP might bring that extra spice to the weekend with its strong forecast of rain.

The state of affairs will begin with a heavy cloud cover on Friday, the day for two practice sessions. At 60%, there is a moderate to high chance of rain during and between the two sessions. Wind gusts of 40 kph (24.8 mph) can disturb the drivers’ rhythm as well. Temperatures will remain relatively cooler at 17 °C (62.6°F) during the practice sessions.

Saturday, the day for the third practice session and qualifying, will remain relatively drier. With a 40% chance of rain, the probability remains in the slight to moderate category. Temperatures will remain relatively similar to Friday while the wind speed might pick up to 5 kph (3.1 mph) more than the previous day.

Remembering when Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone on three wheels GOAT behaviour pic.twitter.com/UiwlUViAzn — Vincenzo Landino (@vincenzolandino) July 3, 2024

Sunday, the race day, once again carries a slight to moderate chance of rain at a 40% probability. There is, however, a good chance of a light shower late in the morning. While the temperature is expected to stay the same as the previous day, wind speed might slow down to 40 kph (24.8 mph).

Teams’ strategists and engineers will have to remain on their toes throughout the weekend. While the engineers have three practice sessions to determine the right setup, strategists will have to adapt accordingly to plan the pit stops.

What to look out for at the British Grand Prix?

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen were locked in a fierce battle at the Austrian GP. It ultimately saw both drivers lose the race lead. The result hurt the Briton more as he had no choice but to retire after the crash.

The Dutchman, meanwhile, finished the race but was only fifth by the time he crossed the chequered flag. There is no reason why either driver would hold himself back from settling the score at Silverstone.

Mercedes, meanwhile, has witnessed steady progress. The approach of introducing smaller but well-thought-out updates has begun to yield results for them. George Russell bore the fruit of it by winning the Austrian GP after Norris and Verstappen took each other out of the race lead.

Red Bull, however, owing to its prowess on longer straights and high-speed corners remains a favorite for the win. The Milton Keynes outfit is also bringing an upgrade package to give Verstappen and Sergio Perez a boost. While confirming the development, Helmut Marko was wary of the threat from the Silver Arrows who are on an upward trajectory.