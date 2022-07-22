F1

“I can see Lewis Hamilton being a team principal!”- F1 Twitter lauds 7-time World Champion for coaching Nyck de Vries during FP1 of French GP

"I can see Lewis Hamilton being a team principal!"- F1 Twitter lauds 7-time World Champion for coaching Nyck de Vries during FP1 of French GP
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Shikhar Dhawan last ODI century: Shikhar Dhawan last century in ODI cricket
Next Article
New Road Worcester pitch report 2nd T20I: England Women vs South Africa Women pitch today match Worcester
F1 Latest News
How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard
How Ferrari aims to save $10.5 million asset at hot Paul Ricard

Scuderia Ferrari is now aiming to save the broken parts of its engine with resin…