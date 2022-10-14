When $250 Million worth F1 Champion Kimi Räikkönen raced for Pitbull’s team

Kimi Räikkönen’s Nascar racing may be on hold, it is surely worth remembering when he drove a Chevrolet car owned by Pitbull’s racing team.

Though there is uncertainty around Kimi Räikkönen’s racing journey, he made his fans happy when he announced that he was joining the Nascar team owned by the American singer Pitbull.

2007 F1 champion after retiring from f1 career in 2021, stunned the f1 community and many American fans who were waiting for the ‘Iceman’ to give an update about his life so far.

However, this announcement not only made fans happy but also created a buzz of foreign drivers joining various American racing series in future.

After being inactive for almost one year from racing, 42 years old Finnish driver raced in a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The car was managed by Team Trackhouse at The Glen track in New York for Nascar Series.

Although ‘Iceman’ managed to race as high eighth place but soon his racing came to end. He was pushed to the tire barrier while racing between the group of cars. While he was ok physically, he was placed 37th out of 39 cars.

Talking about his Nascar debut after the race, he said, “It was good fun, you know, and I felt more confident all the time and had some good battles and the car felt like it had a lot of speed in there, but that’s how it goes sometimes,’’

Will Kimi Raikkone ever come back?

Everyone in the racing community is asking this question but only Kimi Räikkönen has an answer to it. Looking at his Nascar performance, he clearly showed effort and expressed his passion for racing until an unfortunate incident took place.

He said,” There are no plans for anything after this, I wanted to have fun, to do as well as we can. I think it’s just a nice challenge, it’s a new experience.”

Thus, it can be said that he just wanted to check off this from his to-do list and he was here just to have some challenges up his sleeve.

Can foreign F1 drivers joining American racing attract their fans

Formula One is the richest and most sophisticated motorsport loved by fans all over the world, and drivers racing in F1 get a lot of fan following. However, the American racing series Indy 500 or Nascar is mainly concentrated on the American audience.

With former F1 drivers such as Daniil Kvyat and Romain Grosjean and Kimi Räikkönen with a Nascar debut, these American-based championships are attracting a lot of foreign f1 fans. If this trend continues, it is good for these drivers’ confidence as well as for fans who just want to see their favourite driver race.

