$285 Million Worth Lewis Hamilton Flaunts $11,100 Accessory Designed by 13-Time Grammy Winner

Lewis Hamilton always makes the headlines due to his big fashionista personality. He recently appeared at the Dior’s Winter Runway Show in Paris. However, after he attended the show, it was his luggage that grabbed eyeballs on social media. The $285 million worth Briton was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag, designed by his friend and 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams. According to an Instagram post by @hamazinglew, Hamilton was carrying a Speedy P9 Bandouliere bag worth $11,100.

This Louis Vuitton bag was also showcased at Pharrell Williams’ first show for the French brand last summer. Williams is one of the inspirations for Hamilton’s fashion sense and music. The duo often meet and appear at various fashion events. When they first met, Williams was quite impressed with the seven-time champion’s humility.

Author Frank Worrall wrote in the book, Lewis Hamilton: Triple World Champion, about Williams’ comments. Worrall quoted Williams and wrote, “It sounds like gibberish but that’s what brought us here. It’s not in the pocket but in the heart and the mind.”

After the demise of Louis Vuitton’s previous men’s wear designer, Virgin Abloh, they hired the American rapper a couple of years ago. The 50-year-old also had collaborations with Louis Vuitton back in 2004 and 2008.

In ‘o4, Williams was involved in the brand’s line of “Millionaire” sunglasses. Meanwhile, four years later, he worked with Louis Vuitton for a jewelry collection alongside Camille Miceli.

Hamilton has not officially posted anything about his bag, as he often does to flaunt his fashion accessories. However, the 39-year-old’s personal effects including his unique outfits always catch attention.

How Lewis Hamilton gets all the praise for his fashion sense?

Whenever Lewis Hamilton turns up in the F1 paddock, he often has some or other unique outfit to showcase. The Mercedes driver loves to express his fashion choices via these outfits. It certainly makes him stand out and even his peer drivers praise his fashion sense.

Once his Mercedes teammate George Russell picked the #44 driver as one of the best-dressed drivers on the grid on the Throwing Fits podcast. He in fact chose a podium of these drivers, with the other two drivers being Pierre Gasly and Sebastian Vettel.

Besides Russell, even Charles Leclerc has been full of praise for Hamilton’s fashionable outfits. The Ferrari driver feels the Briton is “courageous“ in his fashion choices. He highlighted how they often discuss brands they like. While Leclerc highlighted that Hamilton shows the strangest looks to races, he praised his “good taste”.

The Monegasque driver also hoped that possibly he could start his fashion line as Hamilton did with Tommy Hilfiger in 2018. Leclerc cited that he had to shelve his fashion project he started at Ferrari’s behest. Contrarily, the seven-time champion does not have any such obligation from Mercedes, as Tommy Hilfiger is one of their sponsors.