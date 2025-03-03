Charles Leclerc’s Piano Skills Come in Handy for Mega Liquor Brand Announcement

16 Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 4, 2024 in Miami Gardens, United States of America | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

In addition to the roar of F1 cars on the track, Charles Leclerc has a deep passion for music and the notes that bring it to life. That’s what made him pick up playing the piano as a hobby, something which came to light in 2023 when he started releasing music composed by himself.

Leclerc‘s first single was released right after the 2023 Australian GP. Its title? AUS23 and it went on to receive a lot of acclaim among the masses.

The Monegasque went on to compose two more instrumental pieces that season — MIA23 and MON23 — after the Miami GP and Monaco GP weekends, respectively.

Last February, Leclerc took his musical venture a step further, collaborating with renowned pianist Sofiane Pamart to compose four new songs. Since then, things have been quiet on that front, with fans eagerly awaiting more. However, the community may soon be treated to a new Leclerc musical masterpiece through a recent brand association.

“My craft demands precision. But it’s creativity that fuels me. Only when you embrace all sides of who you are, do you strike the right notes. Just like crafting the perfect blend,” the Ferrari driver said in a video that announced his partnership with liquor brand Chivas Regal.

The opening jingle of the video sounded a lot like Leclerc’s piano compositions. Coupled with his mention of ‘striking the right notes,’ it’s not too difficult to decipher a potential return to the world of music.

The right notes. The perfect blend. Excited to partner with @chivasregal to celebrate the craft behind it all. pic.twitter.com/er1jvlOFEm — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 3, 2025

At the same time, it could simply be Chivas Regal leveraging Leclerc’s past piano compositions as a promotional tool for their brand.

Liquor brands have partnered with F1 teams in the paddock for decades. However, in recent years, individual drivers like Leclerc taking on ambassador roles has become an increasingly common trend.

Liquor industry is getting a good boost via F1 drivers

In 2023, Heineken made a huge move by signing Max Verstappen to advertise their non-alcoholic beer. Just having the four-time champ to endorse the product was a massive boost, which also likely aided in the sales of their alcoholic beer products, which are commonly more popular.

Another beer brand, Estrella Galicia, has been a major supporter of Spanish drivers like Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso. During Sainz’s four-season stint at Ferrari until last year, Estrella Galicia was also partnered with the Scuderia.

Beyond ambassadorial partnerships, several drivers have launched their own liquor brands. Lewis Hamilton introduced Almave, a non-alcoholic, tequila-inspired spirit, which he has been actively promoting in the F1 paddock over the past year.

Sergio Perez is also a partner in the Mexican tequila brand Patron. Tequila’s deep-rooted place in Mexican culture makes this partnership a natural fit for Perez, reflecting his passion for the spirit.

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has launched his own gin brand, Oath Gin, alongside his partner, Tiffany Cromwell. As the Finn explores various off-track ventures like cycling and coffee, he is also looking to capitalize on gin’s popularity in the Nordic region, where he hails from.