“I Do Feel Like I’m Not Enough”: Lewis Hamilton Admits Possibility of Not Beating Michael Schumacher’s Word Championship Record

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time. In terms of results, no other driver has been as successful as him. The Briton has the most number of race wins, pole positions, and fastest laps, putting him at the top of the list of all-time greats.

However, there is one record that Hamilton is yet to break. He is tied with the legendary Michael Schumacher at seven World Championship wins, and the last milestone he wants to achieve in his career is to win the eighth. Unfortunately, he lost out on it in a heartbreaking fashion back in 2021 and went through a quiet & underwhelming 2022 season.

Now 38, Hamilton fears if he has enough time left to fulfill his dream. Ahead of the 2023 season, the Stevenage-born driver is pessimistic about his chances of going for the Title, especially because of Mercedes’ poor mechanical package last year. They have to outperform both Red Bull and Ferrari if Hamilton stands a chance at winning the eighth.

Lewis Hamilton admits being left alone with negative thoughts

On the Jay Shetty podcast, Hamilton spoke about how there are times when he doubts himself. He has tasted massive success in F1 but still wonders if he is good enough for another title run. His main concern is whether he is still as good as he was in his younger days.

RECORD EQUALLED!@LewisHamilton joins Michael Schumacher on 91 #F1 wins with victory at the Nurburgring pic.twitter.com/otypPxw6b8 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2020

“There are days where I do feel like I’m not enough,” he said. “There are days where I don’t feel like I’m good enough.”

“People can be like, ‘Yeah, but you’ve won seven world titles’. But still there are days where I question ‘have you still got it, can you still be the best?”

Hamilton credits his father Anthony for motivating him

Hamilton and his father Anthony share a very close relationship. The latter has supported his son throughout his entire career, starting from his karting days. Even today, Hamilton turns to his dad for advice when things don’t go his way, and he admitted that it was he who pulls him out of his negative thoughts when he is down.

“Sometimes I’ll say something that’s maybe not the most positive,” he said. “And he’ll be the one there just reaffirming ‘you’ve got this, believe in yourself’.

Happy Birthday to my dad, the greatest man I know. Such a lovely evening and yes we partied Til the sun came up 🔝 #birthday #family pic.twitter.com/9HeB6bwwh9 — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 6, 2019

“It’s so important for people to have people like that around them. I support myself. I surround myself with other positive people as well and I think it’s all our job to lift everyone up. Also, I want everyone around me to win, and to become the best versions of themselves.”

Heading into the 2023 campaign, Hamilton will be hoping that the W14 is much better than its predecessor. This will give him a chance to fight for the world title, before his current deal with Mercedes expires at the end of the year.