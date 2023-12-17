HomeSearch

"He Represents a Lot of Humility": What Impression Lewis Hamilton Left on Pharrell Williams After the Two Met for the First Time

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 17, 2023

Credits: IMAGO NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton has been an extremely famous personality ever since he stepped into the world of Formula 1. As it turns out, the young Briton impressed Pharrell Williams from the very early days of his F1 career, charting all the way back to 2007.

In the book titled ‘Lewis Hamilton: Triple World Champion – The Biography‘, author Frank Worrall wrote, “American rapper Pharrell Williams appeared trackside on several occasions to support Lewis. At the US Grand Prix, he said ‘He’s a good kid. He represents a lot of humility for all his achievements. It sounds like gibberish but that’s what brought us here. It’s not in the pocket but in the heart and the mind.’”

Hamilton arguably had the best F1 rookie season ever in 2007. He lost the championship that year by just one point. Moreover, he also gave a run for his money to the then-reigning world champion, Fernando Alonso.

Since then, Hamilton’s popularity has only grown amongst the big names of Hollywood. And with the 38-year-old now planning his life after Formula 1, these contacts could him in the near future.

Lewis Hamilton seeks to leave a mark on Hollywood after F1

Recently, Lewis Hamilton has dipped his toes in the world of Hollywood. He’s been working to get into that world as a producer. Little did he expect that his very first project would be an F1 movie starring Brad Pitt.

Hamilton hasn’t shied away from this avenue. The Briton has commented that he’s open to more of such roles and has expressed his interest in pursuing Hollywood as a full-time career when he decides to retire from F1.

Getting into the glitz and glamor-filled world of Hollywood is no mean feat. However, for Hamilton, the extensive network of elite contacts he’s built through his exploits on the track could help him make a transition into the showbiz smoother.

That being said, as things stand, Hamilton is more focused on his career as a racing driver. With the 2024 season on the horizon, the Silver Arrows’ talisman will be aiming to end his drought and challenge for that elusive eight-world title.

Anirban Aly Mandal

