“Seeing a car upside down like that was awful”– F1 Twitter prays for Guanyu Zhou’s safety after he rolls over after crashing with George Russell

F1 Twitter prays for Guanyu Zhou’s safety as he slides with the car upside down after colliding with George Russell on the very first lap.

The start of the British Grand Prix was as intense as it could get. But fortunately, it didn’t turn into a tragedy as Guanyu Zhou survives a major crash.

On the very first lap, there was a collision between George Russell and Zhou. While the Briton spun, his Alfa Romeo counterpart’s car slid onto the gravel upside down and smashed the fence after crossing the barrier.

Russell worried about Zhou’s health rushed toward him to help. The race was immediately stopped with red flags, but it was just the start of uncertainty.

Zhou for a long time was stuck in the car, as it was upside down. On the other hand, there were no updates on his health for the next few minutes.

It was apparent that Zhou irrespective of his condition would be taken to the hospital for the necessary checks. The commentators soon update that Zhou is out of the car and was on the stretcher.

The better news was that Zhou was conscious and was moving. Thus, it was safe to assume that the Chinese race driver was fine and avoided injuries.

FIA statement confirms that Albon and Zhou “were conscious and will be evaluated at the medical centre. Further updates will be given in due course.” #F1 #BritishGP — Autosport (@autosport) July 3, 2022

Also read: Lewis Hamilton talks about shaking hands with Max Verstappen after 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

F1 Twitter pays for Guanyu Zhou

The F1 fans on the internet were soon to react. The sight of Zhou sliding off would have frightened the darest of hearts. Therefore, may fans hoped for his safety.

Fucking hell, hope Guanyu Zhou is ok, that was fucking scary, seeing a car upside down like that was awful. #BritishGP — Tom North (@DERBYFAN55) July 3, 2022

Sending positive vibes to Guanyu Zhou. Hoping for positive news. pic.twitter.com/SkxOk9Ovn6 — NASCAR PICTURES (@Nascarpixtures) July 3, 2022

I’m relieved to hear reports that Guanyu Zhou is relatively okay. His onboard camera didn’t survive for very long. This was the final shot. His Alfa Romeo was hit by Russell who in turn was hit by Gasly and the car basically got stuck between the armco and the tire barriers. pic.twitter.com/WDforJIZcq — Vincent Bruins 🧡 (@VincentJBruins) July 3, 2022

Also read: Keanu Reeves talks about the British Grand Prix and confirms his Brawn GP documentary