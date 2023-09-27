29 Years After Jos Verstappen Almost Escaped an Explosion, Report Blames Benetton for Intentionally Causing It

Back in 1994, Jos Verstappen, in his Benetton, avoided an accident, that could have been one of the most horrific incidents in the sport. Verstappen’s car caught fire while he was in the pit lane for a pit stop. Now, after 29 years of this infamous incident, Business F1 claimed that it was not an accident but a deliberate act by Benetton.

The incident involving Verstappen Sr. took place in 1994 in Hockenheim after the Dutchman came to the pit for a refueling. It was and will always remain F1’s most horrific image of how dangerous refueling can be.

Benetton had Verstappen Sr and Michael Schumacher as its two drivers, and the team was rooting for the German’s first win at his home Grand Prix amid the chaotic political situation when the race took place.

Reports blame Benetton for the fire on Jos Verstappen’s car

Verstappen’s Benetton car going up in flames all of a sudden will always be a constant reminder about the threats refueling can be in Formula 1. Therefore, it attracted huge controversy and was eventually brought under investigation.

As per a report by Business F1, it was the team that was responsible for the entire accident. It reported, “The truth was that the Benetton team had been caught red-handed after the fuel rig hose had sprayed out fuel during what should have been a routine pit stop by the Dutch driver Jos Verstappen.”

Following this, it stated, “The sole cause of the fire was because the filter had been removed.” This caused the fuel to spill over the hot engine cover, and the flames went up.

Admittedly, Benetton, who changed their story thrice, had reportedly done this to gain significant time from the pit stop.

How did the entire Benetton story come up to the FIA?

When the FIA investigated the matter, Benetton changed their story three times, and each story did not have a connection with the other. Firstly they said that they had the permission of the then FIA delegate Charlie Whiting to remove the filter.

Secondly, they said they had Intertechnique, and thirdly, they explained that one of their junior employees removed the filter without the team’s knowledge. However, each time their explanations were discredited by the FIA.

For the incident, the then-team principal of Benetton Flavio Briatore ordered a cover-up, which included a fake external investigation, which ultimately did not come into use.