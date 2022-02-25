F1

“Not everything depends on the team here”: Haas may be forced to drop Nikita Mazepin from the team with a Ferrari academy driver already rumored to replace him

"I was just a teenager"– Nikita Mazepin tried to vindicate himself of video tape controversy which flared #MazepinOut demand by fans
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
IPL 2022 venue stadium list: In which cities will IPL 2022 take place?
Next Article
"The 2004 Detroit Pistons are the only championship winning team without a top 75 player!": The modern day Bad Boy Pistons had some Hall of fame caliber players, but none in the top 75
F1 Latest News
"All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorizations withdrawn"- Australian Prime Minister is the first high-profile figure to ask F1 not to have a race in Russia
“All international sporting events in Russia should have their authorizations withdrawn”- Australian Prime Minister is the first high-profile figure to ask F1 not to have a race in Russia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison makes a statement on his social media that calls for…