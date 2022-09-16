“$3.49 Million and counting”– When Susie Wolff posted wholesome picture with son Jack Wolff while announcing successful donation drive by Wings for Life

Susie Wolff posted a wholesome picture with her son Jack Wolff while announcing a successful donation drive done by Wings for Life.

The former boss of Ventura Racing, Susie Wolff, is among the celebrities concerned about important causes and world issues. The 39-year-old who took the Mercedes-backed team to great heights in Formula E back in 2019 was an active participant in the Wings for life cause.

It’s a charity cause initiated by Red Bull, which organizes a yearly marathon in May. The entire participation fee and donations get 100% committed to spinal cord research and will help to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

So, in 2019, two days before the Marathon, Wolff took to Instagram that Wings for life had accumulated $3.49 Million. A huge sum for the further development of the research.

The picture she posted had her son, Jack Wolff while writing the above update as the caption. She further urged her followers to increase their numbers.

The Wings for Life is an ever-growing movement. In 2022, the initiative amassed $4.67 million, a heavy raise from its previous years. Many F1 celebrities promote and donate generously to it.

Susie Wolff deserved a spot in F1, says husband

F1 is a sport where teams hesitate to have women competing for them. Thus, in competition, it’s a boys’ club. However, in 2014 Wolff was the test driver for Williams. Her driving their car for a year granted her a Free Practice session during that year’s British Grand Prix.

She finished P15 out of 22 drivers and was only a few tenths of a second behind Felipe Massa. It showed Wolff had the calibre to be in F1. But the British team chose to go with Massa for the following year.

“She was within a few tenths of Felipe Massa,” Toto Wolff said to Financial Times. “The final chance was denied. Williams never dared to make that call.”

“I’m sure there are girls out there that can make it on merit,” the 50-year-old added. Jamie Chadwick, another talented racer, who is successful in W-series, is yet to get a chance in F1 despite several links.

