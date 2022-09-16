F1

“Does he want to be a professor or a racing driver?”: 4-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel used to be late for races because of school

"Does he want to be a professor or a racing driver?": 4-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel used to be late for races because of school
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Legends League Cricket 2022 All Team Squad and Player List: India Maharaja squad 2022
Next Article
Eden Gardens pitch report: Eden Garden Stadium Kolkata pitch report India Majarajas vs World Giants Legends League Cricket match
F1 Latest News
"Does he want to be a professor or a racing driver?": 4-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel used to be late for races because of school
“Does he want to be a professor or a racing driver?”: 4-time F1 Champion Sebastian Vettel used to be late for races because of school

Norbert Vettel, father of four-time World Champion Sebastian shed light on how his son was…