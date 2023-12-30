$318 Million Worth Sponsor Ends Partnership With Ferrari to Rumoredly Join Fernando Alonso and Co.

Scuderia Ferrari and Estrella Galicia have been great partners for three long years. The label of the beer brand was often seen around the cockpit of the Ferrari F1 car and in the drivers’ helmets. However, that will no longer be seen as they put an end to their $318 million partnership recently, with rumors that Estrella Galicia will tie up with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin.

Estrella Galicia is a leading non-alcoholic beer brand of Hijos de Rivera, a Spanish production and distribution company. They have a history that spans over 114 years. Their presence is very much worldwide and is present in over 60 countries. They got on board with Ferrari after Carlos Sainz arrived in the team.

Notably, Sainz being a Spaniard is heavily backed by Spanish investors and Estrella Galicia was no different. Even Sainz was the one who got the Spanish company on board with Ferrari. He did the same when he joined McLaren in 2019.

Now, as the beer brand has parted ways with Ferrari, they are about to join Aston Martin, as per rumors. This is where Alonso drives, who interestingly, is also Spanish. On the other hand, the British team’s sponsor is Peroni, another non-alcoholic beer brand from Italy. Hence, there are rumors that Peroni would switch to Ferrari, to avoid a conflict of interest.

Estrella Galicia joining Fernando Alonso means they are going to have a partnership after the beer brand sponsored him during his 2019 IndyCar Series journey. Amid the switch between sponsors, Sainz is still to be the best Spanish driver on the grid and be the heir to Alonso.

How is Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso’s relationship?

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso share an amicable relationship even though they drive for rival teams and they are both competitive. The two-time world champion is a good friend of Carlos Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. and has ties with the family.

On the other hand, Sainz regards his veteran compatriot Alonso as his inspiration in F1 and also shared that he grew up watching the 42-year-old racing in the sport. Amid their good relationship, there were rumors about them having a fallout after the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Notably, Carlos Sainz knocked Fernando Alonso off after the race restart madness in Albert Park. As a result, Alonso lost his place, but in the end, finished the race in P3. This incident made many claims that there were rifts between the two drivers. However, Sainz snubbed all the claims of having bad blood between them.