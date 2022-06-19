“$37,000 Honda Civic Type R for charity” – Max Verstappen puts his personal car up for auction to help a non-profit foundation

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen puts his Honda Civic Type R priced at $37,000 up for auction to help the Wings for Life charity.

Max Verstappen offered to sell his personal car – Honda Civic Type R for charity in 2021. The starting price of the car had been fixed at around $37,000.

The car was sold through an auction and its proceeds were donated to the charity. The non-profit organisation had been created by two-time motocross world champion Heinz Kinigadner and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

The charity aims to find a cure for spinal cord injury and paraplegia. For this reason, the foundation financially supports research and studies into the spinal cord and spinal cord injury.

Verstappen said, “I am delighted to be able to sell my car for such a good cause. For one last goodbye to the car, I took it for one last trip.”

The Dutchman’s sporty hatchback was sold through the CarNext website. The vehicle has run for more than 58 thousand kilometres so far. It will have some signatures by the 2021 world champion on the dashboard.

Max Verstappen expects a good battle from Carlos Sainz

The Red Bull driver took the pole in the qualifying session of the Canadian GP and hopes to take his first victory at the circuit.

A mixture of a wet qualifying session and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc getting a back-to-the-grid penalty led to a bit of shuffle in the pecking order.

For the race on Sunday, Verstappen has the front-row locked with Alpine’s Fernando Alonso who finished P2 in qualifying.

Super happy to get the pole today. We managed these tricky conditions really well. Great job team @redbullracing 🤝 Also a big thank you to all the fans that came out here today and supported us even in this weather 👊🙌 I’m very much looking forward to tomorrow’s race 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/X25FJUHpcj — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 18, 2022

Despite his rivals being at the back of the grid, Verstappen does not want to get ahead of himself.

“I think in the long runs it was very closely matched between us and Ferrari, so I still expect it to be a close battle,” he said.

“Of course, Charles and Checo have to come from a bit further behind, but Carlos is close, so that will be a good battle for sure.”

