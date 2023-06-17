$3,600,000,000 Worth Lawrence Stroll Once Bought an F1 Circuit in Canada to Live the Unfulfilled Dream His Father Denied

Lawrence Stroll, the man who’s known for his massive involvement in motorsport, was once denied by his father to fulfill his racing dream. The current owner of the Aston Martin F1 team, who’s worth billions of dollars now, however, bought a circuit in Canada to compensate for his unfulfilled dream.

After getting denied by his father, Stroll went on to try his luck in the fashion business, in which he, of course, excelled. As he went on to gather his mammoth net worth, he bought the Circuit Mont Tremblant in Canada.

The story goes back to 2000 when the Canadian bought the second oldest existing racing track in the country. From a regular racing track, the 63-year-old helped upgrade the track to FIA’s level.

By bringing it into the elite category of tracks, the Canadian enabled the Circuit Mont Tremblant to host multiple race series for quite some time. Notably, this track was the venue for the 1968 and 1970 Canadian F1 GP.

Stroll and his journey to fulfill the dream

The Canadian businessman amassed plenty of wealth in the 90s after he succeeded in multiple investments. So much so that he managed to get himself a seat on the Ferrari board as well and got himself a rare collection of luxury cars.

As his wealth increased, he decided to live his dream through his son, Lance Stroll. Deciding upon that, Stroll Sr. bought the renowned track as the petrol head in him rose again, as reported by Business F1.

Regardless of how he wanted to see his son making it big in the racing track, the current Aston Martin driver never wanted to be a racer in the first place. The 24-year-old who wanted to be a tennis player, saw his father spend millions to bring him back to motorsport.

As the man with a $3,600,000,000 net worth managed to bring his son back to the racing circuit, he thought of using it as the young Canadian’s training ground.

The track and how it helped Lance Stroll

As the former Racing Point driver began to show potential after coming away from the tennis court, Lawrence Stroll decided to have the track as his son’s karting practice ground.

Furthermore, the Business F1 reported that no driver in F1’s history had more track time in a kart than the 24-year-old. And why not when someone’s father owns the track?

As things stand, Lawrence Stroll sold the track that he owned for over two decades and is now owned by 11938053 Canada Inc, a Montreal-based dealership owned by Gad Bitton, President, and CEO of Holand Automotive Group.