What Is F1 Drive London?: Tickets Go Live for the Karting Experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Formula 1‘s surge in prominence has unveiled numerous significant opportunities lately. This rising popularity also led F1 to have three Grands Prix in the USA including the mega Las Vegas GP. Now, F1 authorities have taken another captivating route in London, launching the first official karting experience known as F1 Drive. This new project is part of a 15-year strategic relationship between F1 and Tottenham Hotspur, and it is situated beneath the famous south stand of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement

This joint effort between the F1 and the Premier League club is to develop a new driver’s academy program. The initiative aims to increase the number of potential candidates for the upcoming F1 driver generation. This exciting venture is set to welcome fans starting on February 6th.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1drivelondon/status/1750534034181243285?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Tickets for this endeavor were made available to the fans at 10 am on Thursday, January 25, through f1drivelondon.com. Additionally, an exclusive pre-sale on January 24th was offered to F1 Unlocked members, Tottenham Hotspur season ticket holders, One Hotspur members, Premium members, and those who had previously registered for early access. Besides these details regarding ticket prices for different driver experiences and racing sessions have also been disclosed.

The cost for rookie racers is set at around $44, while the Mixed grid experience is priced at approximately $70. Additionally, those opting for the Sprint session will need to pay around $89. Meanwhile, the Elite session comes with a price tag of approximately $108. Overall, irrespective of one’s aspirations for an F1 career, this authentic experience is open to all age groups.

What are the facilities and circuits at F1 Drive?

The F1 authorities have taken special care that fans and enthusiasts of the sport get the perfect overall experience of karting. The F1 Drive holds official accreditation from the National Karting Association and features three distinct track layouts. These tracks draw inspiration from renowned F1 circuits such as Monaco and Silverstone.

These layouts are customized to cater to a diverse audience and not just professional racers. The initial track, named “Future Stars,” is specifically tailored for younger participants. The second track, known as the “Sprint Track,” is to provide an engaging experience for racers of all skill levels.

However, for those seeking the ultimate thrill, the F1 authorities have merged two tracks, Future Stars and Sprint, to create the “Super Circuit.” This layout is the lengthiest and most technically challenging among the three tracks. While racing in on this track, participants will undergo an experience akin to the F1 format. As they’ll be having the opportunity to engage in practice and qualifying laps before their main race.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2aJEzqop7X/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Aside from this, if we take a quick review of the additional amenities provided by F1 Drive, we’ll find some exclusive features. The first feature is the steering wheel, which comes equipped with an 18cm LED display. This will provide racers with essential data and updates including lap times.

Additionally, the steering wheel includes a DRS button, enabling drivers to enhance their speed. Interestingly, the event will also feature live commentary from David Croft and Naomi Schiff. Not only that, F1 has also arranged a Fan Zone. Within this section, fans have the opportunity to participate in a pit stop challenge. Further, this segment will also feature 8 state-of-the-art VR5 full-motion racing simulators running the 2023 F1 game.

Karting and group coaching sessions

F1 has initiated this campaign with the specific aim of identifying promising talent. To support this objective, F1 has organized both one-on-one and group coaching sessions for those looking to refine their karting skills. With this, younger drivers will have the chance to gain valuable insights from professional coaches. The expert will subsequently look over video analysis, telemetry, and racing data to help the driver get better.

This project essentially provides local students with an apprenticeship and employment opportunity, with a focus on women and underrepresented groups. However, it’s important to note that this venture also incorporates the idea of a “Mechanics Box.” In keeping with this objective, it will allow local children to participate in STEM programs and live technology demonstrations.

Formula 1 Drive vs Formula 1 Arcade

As F1 prepares to launch its groundbreaking F1 Drive, there’s a question about how it differs from F1 Arcade. Both F1 Drive and F1 Arcade are official offerings from F1. F1 Drive provides a real-life racing experience, whereas F1 Arcade is centered on simulator racing. The simulated racing in F1 Arcade promotes socializing with the arcade, hosting watch parties, and events, and offering a variety of food and beverages.

Moreover, F1 Arcade features multiple simulator racing levels, ranging from Rookie to Elite. Besides, it offers distinct modes such as team racing with six or more drivers and head-to-head racing, allowing up to five drivers to compete on the racetrack.

The racing sessions also include a Grand Prix session, consisting of a 10-minute qualification round followed by a 25-minute Grand Prix race. However, it’s worth noting that although this feature hasn’t been added to the experience yet, it is scheduled to be incorporated into F1 Arcade soon.

In addition to all this, individuals can watch every Grand Prix and F1 qualifying live on the big screen at F1 Arcade. F1 Arcade presently has two locations in the UK, situated in London and Birmingham, and the admission cost of visiting F1 Arcade is $20 per individual.