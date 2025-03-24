mobile app bar

$3M Car Inspires Lewis Hamilton to Design Ferrari Supercar

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23. March.2025; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during Formula One Chinese Grand Prix

Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China on 23. March.2025; Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during Formula One Chinese Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton is no longer driving for just another big team—he’s representing Ferrari, the most decorated outfit in F1 history and a name synonymous with automotive legacy.

Ferrari has produced a plethora of iconic cars in its 85-year history, including the Enzo, 250 GTO, and LaFerrari. But among them, very few have had an impact on pop culture like the F40, which Hamilton also used as an element in his first-ever Ferrari photoshoot, showing just how big of a fan he is.

The F40 was the last car designed and put into production under the aegis of the brand’s late founder, Enzo Ferrari. It started off as a Group B rally project before becoming road-legal in the 1980s. Owing to its allure, the car today sells for a staggering $3 million on the second-hand market, despite its original price being only around $330,000.

Hamilton now has big plans—he wants to design his own supercar for the iconic Italian team, with its concept deeply rooted in the design and heritage of the F40.

“One of the things I really want to do is I want to design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44. Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That’s what I’m gonna work on for the next few years,” he said as quoted on X (formerly Twitter).

This could become one of the most iconic pieces of automotive engineering. A road-legal Ferrari bearing Hamilton’s own race number, infused with the pedigree of both the F40 and a seven-time world champion, has the potential to break multiple industry records.

In fact, one of Hamilton’s key motivations for leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari was the company’s commitment to funding and supporting projects like these.

Hamilton has also reportedly been offered an ambassadorial role with Ferrari once his racing career with the team concludes. Naturally, projects like the F44 will keep him motivated to ensure that his on-track partnership with Ferrari yields success—ultimately bringing an end to the team’s 17-year title drought in F1.

