mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Explains Why He Does Not Feel Right to Use His Influence in the Christian Horner Allegations Fiasco

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Toto Wolff Explains Why He Does Not Feel Right To Use His Influence in the Christian Horner Allegations Fiasco

Credits: IMAGO / Eibner

Toto Wolff is one of the most stern opponents Christian Horner often has to deal with in the F1 paddock. The two team principals have gone above and beyond limits in battle against each other’s sides. However, as Horner faces some serious allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against a Red Bull employee, Wolff doesn’t feel right to stir the pot further. The Mercedes boss highlighted that this is not “an intra-team” or sporting matter, so it wouldn’t be right to use his influence to coerce some outcome in this situation.

As quoted by Junaid on Twitter (now X), Wolff said, “As a team, if we go beyond what we’ve said, it looks like it is a battle between competitors in Formula 1. And I don’t want to reduce that topic to this level. It is a much wider issue that deserves more space.”

The Austrian prefers to be more ethical and maintain his integrity in the most murky situations. Despite Horner being his adversary, Wolff has opted to speak diplomatically and hoped for a transparent conclusion to this saga. The 52-year-old cited that the “FIA or the legal” personnel are the ones who should look into the matter and ensure things get clear soon.

Meanwhile, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem claimed the situation to be “damaging” to the sport. Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali also met with Horner ahead of the season-opening Grand Prix in Bahrain.

While Red Bull have “dismissed” the grievance against Horner, things have escalated on the public forums since then. Given that some alleged evidence of the investigation has been leaked to major F1 entities and major media personnel, Wolff‘s diplomatic and integral stance seems apt, and other team bosses are also following suit.

Is Christian Horner still in trouble amid the alleged information leak?

From Red Bull GmbH’s end, Christian Horner seems to be in the clear as they have concluded their investigation. The complainant may or may not look to go for legal proceedings, however, no reports have come out to indicate the same.

On the other hand, the leaked information that allegedly included evidence from the investigation is also difficult to verify for authenticity. Many people on social media, including renowned journalists, have been commenting on how authentic this information could be. Some suggested that the pictures may also be AI-generated.

Nonetheless, Horner has denied commenting on this leak and is sticking to the cue cards to avoid saying anything as Red Bull’s internal investigation ended. After the Bahrain GP, the 50-year-old appeared in front of the media.

Once again, the Red Bull boss ensured to address all questions in the most diplomatic way possible. As things stand, Horner is retaining his job as the team principal for the Milton Keynes team.

View on Website

However, Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, is not in favor of the same. After his son’s Bahrain GP triumph, Jos exclusively told Daily Mail that there would be “tension” in the team if Horner stays.

He added, “The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He (Horner) is playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

There have been reports of Jos Verstappen being against the British boss in this entire saga. So, this may not be the end of the story despite Horner being in the clear for now.

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Having written over 600 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Read more from Aishwary Gaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these