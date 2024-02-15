Charles Leclerc Is Set to Release 4 New Songs, Days After Getting His Spotify Hacked

Charles Leclerc topped the iTunes list last year after releasing a few of his instrumental singles. Leclerc loves to play piano and even though he claims he is not good, fans like his skills. Now, Leclerc is going to build on those 2023 singles by releasing four new songs soon. The Monegasque tweeted about the same, just a couple of weeks after his Spotify was hacked.

A couple of songs mysteriously popped up on Leclerc’s Spotify profile toward the end of January. Fans on social media started to notice the same and later the Ferrari driver also acknowledged that his Spotify was indeed hacked with singles named Coffee Shop Love visible on it.

While the Monegasque driver has been working on some songs in the off-season, those were not his uploads. Now, this latest tweet confirms that Leclerc has been working on four new songs with Sofiane Pamart. Sofiane is a French pianist who also worked with Leclerc in producing the background music of the #16 driver’s Ferrari contract extension video.

In 2023, fans loved Leclerc‘s work on the three singles namely, AUS23 (1:1), MIA23 (1:2), and MON23 (1:3). The AUS23 (1:1) garnered over a million plays on Spotify itself. Besides this, all three singles topped the iTunes global charts when they were released.

Fans hype up Charles Leclerc for the Grammys amid new songs announcement

Charles Leclerc enjoys pursuing music as his hobby, especially during his tough times. 2023 wasn’t a great year for him by his own high standards on track. Thus, releasing these songs helped him to get away from self-deprecation after his bad race performances.

However, he clarified that producing and listening to “depressing music” is something he likes. That is also something that inspires him to boost himself. Regardless, fans love and relish his music and they wish the Ferrari star driver to get a Grammy for his music.

Given the handful of songs that Leclerc has produced so far, he is far from getting a Grammy. Though, someday a beautifully crafted song may get him some recognition if he keeps up with this hobby seriously.

Ideally, Leclerc would hope that his race performances this season don’t become the primary source of his depressing music, as in 2023.

For now, fans will keep an eye on the Monegasque’s four new releases coming on February 15th at midnight.