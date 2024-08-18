3rd Oldest on the Grid, Nico Hulkenberg Talks Retirement Plans

While most of the ‘old drivers’ conversations in F1 revolve around Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg’s name often slips the mind. He turns 37 this month and is the third-oldest driver on the grid. Still, he continues to perform well in the car at his disposal.

Hulkenberg will join Sauber/Audi next season on a multi-year deal and by the time his contract expires, he will be 40 years old. Despite that, the German driver has no plans of leaving the sport. In an interview with Motorsport-Total, he said,

“To be honest, I’m turning 37, but that doesn’t make me feel old or that I’m close to my expiration date. I don’t see it that way, I don’t even think about it. I think at the moment I still have what it takes. And as long as that is the case, it is good. And I will continue.”

Nico Hulkenberg will be FORTY TWO at the end of this contract. FOUR TWO. 42 and first-choice driver for one of the biggest car brands of all time. Put some respect on his name. https://t.co/xbHU9hvyrA — Tonto (@kobayashicore) April 24, 2024

Hulkenberg was on the sidelines for three years before getting a seat at Haas in 2023, and his comeback has been nothing short of incredible. He is showing that he can still be a reliable driver and his experience could be extremely valuable to Audi, who will start their F1 journey from scratch in 2026.

Despite not securing any wins and podiums in 217 Grand Prix race starts, Hulkenberg is still viewed as an asset.

Hulkenberg is among others who are proving that age is just a number

F1, an ever-evolving sport, is obsessed with the idea of having younger drivers replace the old guard. But still, there are seven drivers over the age of 30 on the paddock and four are 35 or older. Hulkenberg is one of them but he is showing no signs of slowing down. Hamilton and Alonso aren’t either.

After winning the 2024 British GP Hamilton became the only driver to win after a 300th GP entry.

This consistency and desire to win is unparalleled and keeping these aging drivers young. In his column for Motorsport Magazine, Matt Bishop asked Guenther Steiner if drivers like Hamilton or Alonso would slow down because of their age and Steiner said no.

“I think he’s (Lewis Hamilton) still got the hunger, he’s got nothing to prove, and he’s an icon of the sport. “Physically, they — Lewis and Fernando [Alonso] — are still super-fit. Just look at them — Lewis in particular. But mentally? I don’t know. So, yes, I don’t think the issue is physical fitness. But mental fitness? I’m not sure. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Hamilton on his overtake on Alonso at the start: “His reactions are a little bit slow because he’s a bit older now” Alonso: “Austria, two weeks” #F1 #CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/TPWD2Ub5M9 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) June 19, 2023

Both Alonso and Hamilton still have what it takes to fight at the front. Now, it remains to be seen how the next few years turn for them in F1. Although they have the hunger to fight for wins and Titles, their ability to do so depends on the cars’ performance.