4 Drivers to be assessed by Alpine F1 Team for 2023 drive

Alpine F1 Team will test four drivers at Hungaroring to confirm their 2023 lineup before the Singapore Grand Prix.

Alpine F1 Team will test four drivers who are in contention to drive for the team in the 2023 season. The drivers rumored to be taking part in the test are Nyck de Vries, Jack Doohan, Colton Herta, and Mick Schumacher. The test will take place at the Hungaroring right before the Singapore Grand Prix and involves driving the 2021 Alpine A521.

Alpine have been left with a vacant seat in their ranks after Fernando Alonso decided to join Aston Martin and Oscar Piastri joining McLaren. Pierre Gasly was strongly linked to the team in recent weeks, but said rumors have died down. The team are now going through an extensive recruitment process to finalize their driver line up for 2023.

Nyck De Vries find himself with the opportunity after an impressive debut to finish in the points at Monza. De Vries replaced Alex Albon at Williams. It must be noted that the Dutchman is also linked to replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams. Jack Doohan also finds himself with a great opportunity with the Aussie currently P4 in the F2 championship.

Mick Schumacher also might be without a drive after his contract with Haas ends next season. Colton Herta has also been linked with host of F1 teams with Alpine being the latest.

Alpine Test was originally meant for Oscar Piastri

Alpine’s test at the Hungaroring with the A521 was originally meant for Oscar Piastri. Piastri was expected to take the seat after Fernando Alonso decided to switch to Aston Martin. The Aussie decided to instead take up a seat at McLaren for 2023.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

The McLaren seat opened up after the seat was vacated by Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo’s $15 million a year contract was paid off in order to make way for Piastri.

