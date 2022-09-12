Nico Hulkenberg all set to replace Mick Schumacher at this $1 Billion net worth of team for the 2023 season?

Nico Hulkenberg is on the list of drivers who have the ‘super license’ to replace Mick Schumacher for the 2023 season at Haas.

Haas boss Gunther Steiner has plenty of options for the 2023 seat. This includes former F1 driver and current Aston Martin reserve Nico Hulkenberg.

Nico Hulkenberg has demonstrated to the teams plenty of times why he is capable enough of returning back full-time in F1. Moreover, he drove the first two races for Aston Martin this season.

According to rumours, Haas will not retain Mick Schumacher in 2023. Moreover, he will also leave the Ferrari team by the end of the season.

Gunther Steiner on Nico Hulkenberg as a potential Haas driver

Nico Hulkenberg has a long history with Formula One starting in the year 2010. Since then, he is ever present in the paddock until the 2019 season.

Steiner tried to dodge the question by generalizing the names for the 2023 seat. According to him, every driver with a super license is on Haas’ list.

He further added: “I mean, there is nobody who is racing now that you could get if you wanted to change. We just have to see what is the best decision.”

The two drivers who could fill the empty Haas 2023 seat

Other names on Haas’ list for the 2023 seat are Antonio Giovinazzi and Pietro Fittipaldi. Both the drivers are under the radar of Haas’ boss who praised both of them.

Giovinazzi was one of the drivers on the track during the first practice session at Monza. Steiner however explained that Ferrari asked the team to run the test.

He added: “People think too deep into it. Besides, it was not ‘now we need to test him and take a conclusion out of this.’” The Italian driver was just 0.6 seconds behind Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

The American team’s reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi who drove for the final two races in 2020 is one of the drivers on the list. It is all for Steiner and the team to decide on a better 2023.

