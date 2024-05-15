Charles Leclerc Snubs Michael Schumacher to Declare Ayrton Senna His “One and Only Idol”

Charles Leclerc admired Michael Schumacher while growing up. The seven-time champion remained an idol, and to this day, he remains almost every Ferrari driver’s inspiration. However, Leclerc has lately found a liking for Ayrton Senna. So much so that he recently called him his one and only idol.

2024 marks the 30th death anniversary of the Brazilian legend. As a special tribute ahead of the Grand Prix in Imola, the circuit he lost his life at, F1 released a special feature. Each driver revealed their reverence for Senna and how he influenced their life. When it came to Leclerc, he said, “He remains my one and only idol I’ve ever had.”

Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna shared a period of rivalry before the latter’s demise. Schumacher was still in the early stages of his career but the brilliance was visible right from the start. Many believed the German would prove to be a major challenger to the Brazilian’s throne in the future.

As fate would have it, Schumacher won his first world championship the same year Senna lost his life in 1994. By that time, the latter had already bagged three championships to his name.

Schumacher went on to win six more after the 1994 campaign, and in the process established himself as the most successful driver of his time. While many argue the German still is the greatest, Senna’s name carries a mystique that none can deny.

How drivers and teams are paying their tributes to Ayrton Senna

It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is perhaps the biggest Ayrton Senna admirer of the current lot. The Briton has often featured his name in tributes not just during the Brazilian races but all over the globe. His love for Brazil’s national hero is one of the major reasons why the Brazilian government gave the Briton honorary citizenship in 2022.

Pierre Gasly found a special way to honor Senna’s legacy as well. In the upcoming race at Imola, the Frenchman will wear a helmet that features the Brazilian colors that Senna proudly sported in his time. Ahead of the race weekend, Gasly also drove Senna’s first-ever F1 car at Silverstone.

McLaren, meanwhile, has devised a unique way to pay tribute to the three-time world champion. In collaboration with K-Swiss, the Woking-based outfit has launched a pair of sneakers for $200.

The design philosophy of the shoe lends inspiration from their legendary car, the MP4/4 which Senna drove and won the championship with. McLaren achieved a 94% win rate with the car in 1988, a record that Red Bull bettered in 2023.