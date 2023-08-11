4 Years After Lewis Hamilton’s Confession to Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris Felt Same About MotoGP Bikes Going 200MPH on 2 Wheels

Four years ago, two racing legends met in an epic crossover. The then six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton shared ground with the nine-time MotoGP champ Valentino Rossi. Both drivers swapped their machinery for the day and had a field day with their respective challengers. The F1 champ told the MotoGP legend that his sport was more hardcore than F1, with the latter getting safer with every passing year. Now, having attended the British GP not too long ago, McLaren’s Lando Norris feels the same way as Hamilton, as he witnessed bikes clocking speeds close to 200mph.

Hamilton admitted to Rossi that the two-wheeler sport was much more dangerous than F1. The bike racers have no seatbelts, and if they crash, they are usually sent flying from their motorcycles. The British driver added MotoGP carries a big fear factor with it as there isn’t much scope for improving safety. Meanwhile, with F1, the sport is getting safer and safer. When the drivers of F1 watch MotoGP, it becomes a nerve-wracking event for them.

Norris probably had similar thoughts in mind as the Bristol-born driver visited the Silverstone MotoGP with YouTube channel, Quadrant. Even though he didn’t ride a bike, the McLaren driver had a realization of the risks involved.

Lando Norris feels the MotoGP racers are “bonkers”

While visiting the F1 paddock has become a regular occurrence for Norris, walking around in a MotoGP paddock was a new feeling for him. The 23-year-old compared the drivers of both worlds and the risks racers take when riding the two-wheeled machine, which is far more unsafe than in F1.

“It’s crazy, these guys are bonkers. I’m like, wrapped up in a nice little car. They’re just like, they’re just out. They laugh about the fact that you’ve got a seatbelt on.”

Once the race ended, Norris had fallen even more in love with the sport. It was an amazing day for the F1 driver, who witnessed some of the best racing of his career.

Norris left wanting more of the MotoGP thrill

Lando Norris, who is extremely familiar with F1, said he had also started understanding MotoGP by the day’s end. He was able to notice an average of three overtakes per lap, with each corner presenting a new twist in the race.

At the beginning of the video, Norris was asked whether he would join MotoGP if presented with the chance, to which he immediately replied, “No,” as it would lead to an instant ending of his career. However, the British driver is keen on returning to MotoGP as a part of the audience, as it was one of the most amazing experiences of his life.